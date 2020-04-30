We’re getting more and more unsealed documents regarding the Michael Flynn case, and CBS News’ Catherine Herridge reports that newly unsealed texts indicate that Peter Strzok intervened to keep the Flynn case open after recommendations to close it.

#FLYNN newly unsealed docs include texts indicating Agent Strzok intervened to keep open Flynn case “Crossfire Razor” after recommendation to close 1/4/2107. Timing: 20 days later Strzok interviewed Flynn at WH. Strzok “if you havent closed RAZOR, don’t do so yet.” @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/JRLvMzWao7 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 30, 2020

What’s the 7th floor reference? — Joshua M. Jenkins (@jmj7583) April 30, 2020

🚨🚨BREAKING The operation that targeted Flynn: CROSSFIRE RAZOR 1/4/17: FBI field office found “No derogatory information” on Flynn and decided to close RAZOR. 1/4/17: FBI leadership (STRZOK) went off the rails and targeted Flynn: “Don’t close RAZOR” pic.twitter.com/0MAKqzhxas — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 30, 2020

FBI Washington Field Office Report: FBI and US Govt (CIA?) databases showed "no derogatory information" on Flynn. Flynn determined to be "no longer a viable candidate" as part of the Crossfire Hurricane case. pic.twitter.com/5RfnnjucOp — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 30, 2020

Peter Strzok texts to the FBI Case Manager handling the Crossfire Razor (Flynn) case. Strzok: "If you haven't closed RAZOR, don't do so yet" Strzok: "7th floor involved" (FBI Leadership) (Possible use of Logan Act "violations" to keep investigation open) pic.twitter.com/nnGqMnHNue — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 30, 2020

Logan Act theory coincides w/ Page/Strzok texts on 1/4/17 (same day Flynn file was to be closed) about Logan Act. HT Excellent @CasualSemi Read the Crossfire Razor FBI Field Office Memo/Texts/emails here:https://t.co/F3je6Q43ZG pic.twitter.com/gohbjJqg9L — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 30, 2020

BREAKING: New docs filed by @GenFlynn legal team detail how FBI concluded Flynn investigation "no longer a viable case" on Jan 4, 2017 and closed the investigation! Strzok texts show "7th Floor" (Comey/McCabe) tried to keep it open. pic.twitter.com/3Rw97psY8d — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 30, 2020

7th floor involved… — COVA (@Ur_All_Idiots) April 30, 2020

It's imperative that @comey immediately tweet a photo of himself gazing at trees in response to this. — Tommy Alderman #GeauxTigers (@tommy_alderman) April 30, 2020

Comey hasn’t tweeted since early April… — ‘Lalala’ (@almostalwaysx3) April 30, 2020

The redacted to/from blocks are most likely McCabe, imo. — Jack Wade (@GKG_77) April 30, 2020

One of my favorite parts. Page to Strozk: "This document pisses me off. You didn't even attempt to make this cogent and readable. This is lazy work on your part." So, who wore the pants in that relationship? — Maria Romanetti (@WriterRomana) April 30, 2020

If Strzok doesn’t end up in jail there is no justice. — Kristine (@Tine244) April 30, 2020

He was just cashing in on that “insurance policy”. — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) April 30, 2020

Time to haul him in. — Shooter McGavin⭐⭐⭐ (@I_Suck_At_Golf) April 30, 2020

He is one of the main weasels in this entire escapade. He should also be the first to be prosecuted and jailed — S. Jay (@SJayToday) April 30, 2020

Strzok’s attitude during his congressional testimony showed how untouchable and protected he thought he was. This ought to wipe that smug smile off his face. — Sara Dutt (@SaraDutt1) April 30, 2020

I can’t believe the agents who recommended to closing the case stayed silent and allowed this travesty to happen. — Betsy Ross (@jfo54a) April 30, 2020

Why weren't these provided to the defense long ago? It's a Brady violation to not disclose evidence like this. — random thoughts (@musings_n) April 30, 2020

also the "edits" he's talking about must be the 302s they changed — random thoughts (@musings_n) April 30, 2020

Also confirmation of editing 302's This is scandalous — UKForUSA (@UKForUSA) April 30, 2020

Wow. The evidence is mounting. If this is now in the public eye, you have to wonder just what Barr and Durham know. Getting my popcorn ready. — “Conspiracy” Realist (@therightwayguy) April 30, 2020

I can’t believe this has happened to our country. — Annie La B 🦅🇺🇸 (@arelab13) April 30, 2020

Heads need to roll. I know it takes awhile to build an airtight case but damn I am getting impatient. — Julie Morgan (@julesandjimbo) April 30, 2020

Related: