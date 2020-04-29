There’s a lot going on right now regarding Michael Flynn and the mishandling of his case by his former lawyers, but Techo Fog is here with unsealed FBI notes that read, “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”

🚨🚨 DEVELOPING… Unsealed FBI notes reveal the intent of the FBI’s 1/24/17 interview of Flynn: “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?” FBI Notes confirm it was all a pretext. pic.twitter.com/Y4IDyE4YZm — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 29, 2020

How they planned to get Flynn removed: 1) Get Flynn “to admit to breaking the Logan Act”; or 2) Catch Flynn in a lie. Their end goal was a referral to the DOJ – not to investigate Flynn's contacts with the Russians. pic.twitter.com/Vty3FYaSt9 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 29, 2020

Email from Peter Strzok to McCabe. They discussed the potential of the interview occurring over the phone with McCabe – with an FBI agent to be posted to take notes. Also – Lisa Page emails Strzok re: how to conduct the Flynn interview. pic.twitter.com/liVCVdsrJN — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 29, 2020

Huh, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok. Imagine that.

Credit to these fine folks for their hard work:@SidneyPowell1 @molmccann @jbinnall Read the full it all here:https://t.co/xLGgNjHPoL — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 29, 2020

#FLYNN docs just unsealed, including handwritten notes 1/24/2017 day of Flynn FBI interview. Transcript: “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?” Read transcript notes, copy original just filed. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/8oqUok8i7m — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 29, 2020

Jim Comey is a lying snake and an absolute fraud. Now we know for sure the kind of shit operation he was running against General Flynn. Comey is a disgrace to law enforcement everywhere and will forever be remembered for the corrupt tyrant he is.

CC: @Comey 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/NUgWtHy4NF — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) April 29, 2020

Not only should general Flynn’s charges be dropped immediately but the treasonous actors who set him up should be in jail!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 29, 2020

God bless General Flynn and his family who was put through hell on earth by Barack Obama and a weaponized FBI under James Comey! Exoneration 💯 @GenFlynn — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) April 29, 2020

game over — Reeeeesist Bot (@B_Olton) April 29, 2020

Holy moly! They actually put it in writing! They’re done! — Debbie⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@oldyfan2012) April 29, 2020

It’s over — Patriot Rider🇺🇸 (@americanride724) April 29, 2020

Thats a smoking gun if i've ever saw it. It was a conspiracy. — Ryan Milliron Text TRUMP to 88022 (@Ryan_Milliron) April 29, 2020

Said it from the start. They couldn’t mirandize Flynn because they would have to admit he was a suspect and instead wanted this to be perceived as casual contact — Lewis Jackson (@LJ20175) April 29, 2020

Throw out the case exonerate him and get him back into the administration ASAP. — Willie Nelson (@Cloudy_1979) April 29, 2020

@FBI should be ashamed. Christopher Wray has done all he could to hide this stuff. No American should ever talk to an FBI agent without a recording again. They are worse than we all thought! — Gkj327 (@GkJ327) April 29, 2020

Trump's whole term wasted on this. If you voted Trump you should be furious. Not just at corrupt bureaucrats, Democrats and journolists but at the corrupt establishment Republicans who used it for leverage. This is what they used to stop you from getting what you voted for. — Helsingor (@Helsingor) April 29, 2020

Let it all crumble NOW. We have enough and have HAD enough. Arrest some butts today! — Sally (@MissGetzville) April 29, 2020

Wow….no wonder they were hiding these. — Regular Joe (@RegularJoe25) April 29, 2020

Burn it all down. Clear it all out like a wildfire. — Craig Jordan (@CraigJordan1) April 29, 2020

Time for some cleansing fire at FBI. pic.twitter.com/LkwaP21tHI — Nineteen Delta (@DAVIDBA66309934) April 29, 2020

Now can people go to jail? Finally? — Rick in Citrus Heights 🇺🇸🇭🇹🇨🇺🇩🇪 (@321bizdev) April 29, 2020

Premeditated. Still, think they didn't try to carry out a coup against Trump? — Questionabletrends (@QTrendsdotcom) April 29, 2020

It’s not often that you see co-conspirators outline part of their crime spree in writing — Wendy Morris (@morrislaw) April 29, 2020

Unbelievable👇🏼 — 🌈The Future is Bright (@phoenix91354) April 29, 2020

And in other Flynn news, as if that weren’t enough:

#FLYNN DOJ official confirms @CBSNews US attorney will join Flynn Attorney @SidneyPowell1 calling for new records to be unsealed. AG Barr directed US attorney Jeffrey Jensen to scrutinize Flynn case. First batch docs small, including handwritten notes. But review delivering more — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 29, 2020

Flynn update: The DOJ informs the Court that it has produced more documents to Flynn. This includes "messages between and among various Bureau personnel" pic.twitter.com/NUZMM92NCW — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 29, 2020

Take a look at how the evidence is marked. DOJSCO-700023473 – DOJSCO700023475 SCO = Special Counsel's Office Curious if Team Mueller had these all along… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/weMQyDYQXa — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 29, 2020

#BREAKING: Prosecutors have provided @GenFlynn defense with redacted copies of the few pages of emails and notes produced this past Friday. We will be filing a consent motion (under seal) jointly requesting the exhibit be unsealed immediately. Stay tuned.@realDonaldTrump #FLYNN pic.twitter.com/W166N6x5qt — Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@SidneyPowell1) April 29, 2020

Stay tuned …

* * *

Update:

BREAKING: Officials confirm that the handwritten notes about catching FLynn in lie belong to Former FBI Counterintelligence Chief William Priestap and more explosive documents to be released in next few days. https://t.co/8CH10CFZOm — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) April 29, 2020

Related: