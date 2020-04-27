Here’s something that should surprise no one, especially in retrospect, but Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham on Monday released a newly declassified transcript of an interview of former Trump adviser George Papadopolous that showed “no evidence of coordination” between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Today Chairman @LindseyGrahamSC released an additional declassified transcript of George Papadopoulos and FBI confidential human source, declassified on April 24, 2020. 📌Transcript: https://t.co/eSB1ygKIdd More on the FISA Abuse Investigation: https://t.co/yCXR51rHiw — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) April 27, 2020

CBS News’ Catherine Herridge reports:

#FISA Newly declassified transcript FBI 2016 Russia probe, first reported @CBSNews showed recorded conversation between @GeorgePapa19 and FBI confidential human source (CHS) on 10/23/2016 turned up no evidence coordination between Trump campaign and Russia. Transcript now public. https://t.co/FDPDTI9RRn — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 27, 2020

Graham also sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr asking for records showing who in FBI leadership knew the sub-source for the Christopher Steele dossier fell apart … before the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

#FISA @LindseyGrahamSC letter to AG Barr asks for underlying records to show who in FBI leadership, Crossfire Hurricane team knew Steele dossier sub-source fell apart in January 2017 — four months before Special Counsel Mueller appointment @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/Xia81cY6km — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 27, 2020

We’re getting somewhere … very slowly.

