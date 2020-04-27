Here’s something that should surprise no one, especially in retrospect, but Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham on Monday released a newly declassified transcript of an interview of former Trump adviser George Papadopolous that showed “no evidence of coordination” between the Trump campaign and Russia.

CBS News’ Catherine Herridge reports:

Graham also sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr asking for records showing who in FBI leadership knew the sub-source for the Christopher Steele dossier fell apart … before the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

We’re getting somewhere … very slowly.

Trending

(There’s another one of those unbiased CNN chyrons we enjoy so much.)

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Catherine HerridgecollusionFBIFISAGeorge PapadopolousinterviewLindsey Graham