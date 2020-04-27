It’s not surprising that Texas is going to be one of the first states to let its “stay-at-home” executive order expire, with residents locked down only until April 30. The reopening of business will follow the phases rolled out by the federal coronavirus task force, but the governor is not going to extend the order, which some states have already extended to June 10.

NEW: Texas Gov. Abbott says he will allow stay-at-home order in the state to expire on Thursday; many establishments will be allowed to reopen Friday at 25% occupancy. https://t.co/srsUbALhHh — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 27, 2020

NEW: Gov. @GregAbbott_TX says Texans must come together to REBUILD our lives, announces "stay at home" executive order will EXPIRE on April 30. "I will let it expire as scheduled." — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 27, 2020

Texas will open in a way that uses safe standards for businesses, employees and customers, standards based on "data and doctors," @GregAbbott_TX says. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 27, 2020

"We will open Texas businesses in phases. Phase 1 begins this Friday, May 1st. If we can contain the spread of COVID-19 during that timeframe, we can move to phase 2 as early as May 18." — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 27, 2020

He should expire it today, and admit it was never necessary. — Bob Thornburgh (@KJ5IK) April 27, 2020

You mind if I borrow your governor for a term or two?? — Jonathan Zukawski (@JZukawski) April 27, 2020

Prediction: Texas will come ROARING back. Good on you, @GregAbbott_TX. This Okie is proud of you, sir! — +John Fisher (@fisher_bp) April 27, 2020

I wish Wisconsin was this smart! Lots of open beds in hospitals along with open parking spaces at work😠 — Joe Giliberto (@giliberto_joe) April 27, 2020

That’s a proper Governor — Pami Q (@Duckypam) April 27, 2020

This is great news! Hopefully it goes well and Texas returns to full economic health very soon. — Chris (@4cchild) April 27, 2020

With bright sunshine and hot days right around the corner for us, this a great timing. — Prudent American 🇺🇸 (@Tightwadme) April 27, 2020

I hope @dougducey will have the balls to do the same here in AZ. — Nate (@NateDog_LA) April 27, 2020

Wish our governor had balls. Instead we are stuck with liberal douche @RoyCooperNC . He is destroying our state. — latina4trump⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@_sassyboricua) April 27, 2020

Speaking of liberal douches, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (who actually has had some praise for President Trump and his leadership during the COVID-19 crisis) says that the West Coast will be guided by science as to when businesses will reopen:

Today, Colorado and Nevada joined CA, OR, and WA in our Western States Pact. The West Coast is — and will continue to be — guided by SCIENCE. We issued our stay at home orders early to keep the public healthy. We’ll open our economies with that same guiding principle. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 27, 2020

The numbers don’t support the shutdown. We were told in March hundreds of thousands of Americans would be dead even with the precautions we’ve taken by now. The numbers aren’t much different from H1N1 at this point and we didn’t shut down for that pandemic. — Nicole (@RandomShy) April 27, 2020

In a state of 40 million the numbers say open the damn economy!!! pic.twitter.com/uQuJF1Z2fu — MattEav1975 (@MEav1975) April 27, 2020

In case that gets cut off, it says there have been 1,710 deaths out of 42,164 total cases in California.

The cure should not be worse than the problem! This is a virus, not the bubonic plague! Save our economy and let’s go back to work!!!! — Shayala Diamond (@Shayalamoon) April 27, 2020

The science says the lockdowns are worthless. — Manuel A. Cerdan (@ManuelACerdan1) April 27, 2020

Is it more SCIENCE when you use all caps? — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) April 27, 2020

It’s way more sciencer.

If you looked at the SCIENCE you would see this is tyranny. #OpenCalifornia — Cara Grifall (@caragrifall) April 27, 2020

My freedom doesn’t end where your fear begins @GavinNewsom — Baudi Moovann (@2Baudi) April 27, 2020

The scientific ruling class and medical tyranny are being used to enslave the people of America. Dictator Newsom wants nothing more than your quiet obedience while he and other #Democrat governors destroy your constitutional rights. #StandUpAndFight #1A #2A — Steven Seeley (@srseeley1) April 27, 2020

Great! SCIENTISTS, virologists, and experts at the highest level are telling us to open now. How about looking into the antibody studies at some of the greatest universities in our state (Stanford and USC). SCIENCE says open soon! You are guided by politics, not science. — Joshua Hershey (@Hershey271) April 27, 2020

There is no science that backs your decision- all of the models have been wrong! This is a HIGE overreach is state government! — Tammy (@LifeLighted) April 27, 2020

There won't be any small business left to open if you wait much longer… they can't cite everyone, it's time to open up, no more waiting for "permission" to make a living, open up now. — Jon S III% 🇺🇸 (@ca3percenterJon) April 27, 2020

The goal was to flatten the curve. Done. Now lets avoid economic and social disaster please. Or is your tyrannical power trip just too addictive? — Blue Duck Capital (@Alex15223503) April 27, 2020

Is ticketing and arresting a surfer SCIENCE? https://t.co/Z7CEEx8mor — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) April 27, 2020

Cool. I just went to the beach and it was awesome. Today I can go by a restaurant and support a local waiter/waitress who has been out of work for weeks. Because my state believes the government works for the people, not the other way around. — Stop Making Sense (@Talkinghead2017) April 27, 2020

This guy gets it. — Mikeal (@realmikeallen) April 27, 2020

The science says we have reached “the end of the beginning." All of our intelligence from reputable sources suggests that the numbers have peaked in Southern California and have plateaued for the last 10 days. — JaneOnLockdown (@janesonlockdown) April 27, 2020

Is that the same SCIENCE that tells you to let prisoners out of jail, not police our borders and let people in financial distress due to #AB5 and lockdown rot?? — Roxanne Beckford Hoge (@RoxanneForAD46) April 27, 2020

Keep your pact but let your citizens know they better not bring that western idealism and liberalism to our successful states. — Rick Wright (@Rick4R3al) April 27, 2020

Moving the goalposts… The shut-downs were about "flattening the curve" and not overwhelming the hospitals. The hospitals WERE NOT overwhelmed. Time to re-open with reasonable protections. — Weimdog (@weimdog) April 27, 2020

If only people understood how often science reverses itself, they would stop using that silly phrase. — MJ (@thaRealandOnlyM) April 27, 2020

Don’t forget this is the same Gov. Science who says California’s homeless come from Texas.

Come on, Texas, show the rest of us how it’s done.

