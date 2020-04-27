It’s not surprising that Texas is going to be one of the first states to let its “stay-at-home” executive order expire, with residents locked down only until April 30. The reopening of business will follow the phases rolled out by the federal coronavirus task force, but the governor is not going to extend the order, which some states have already extended to June 10.

Speaking of liberal douches, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (who actually has had some praise for President Trump and his leadership during the COVID-19 crisis) says that the West Coast will be guided by science as to when businesses will reopen:

In case that gets cut off, it says there have been 1,710 deaths out of 42,164 total cases in California.

It’s way more sciencer.

Don’t forget this is the same Gov. Science who says California’s homeless come from Texas.

Come on, Texas, show the rest of us how it’s done.

