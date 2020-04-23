Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken a break from giving tours of her freezers to add her signature to the interim coronavirus relief package she and her party have been sitting on.

Moments ago, the House passed urgently-needed assistance to fight this coronavirus & save lives. With my signature, the interim coronavirus relief package goes to the President’s desk. #FamiliesFirst https://t.co/PPCaTcnwOc — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 23, 2020

For another perspective, here’s Fox News’ Bret Baier:

“Let's set the record straight. Once Republicans found out the PPP was going to run dry, there was a clean bill to replenish it. Nancy Pelosi didn't go for it. Period. So to say that the delay was Mitch McConnell's fault is just political jiujitsu for Nancy Pelosi.” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/YUwqxRTUsT — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) April 23, 2020

"With my signature." Pelosi playing president. (That's why we had to wait more than two weeks. Can't let Trump have the credit.) Unfortunately for her, the Constitution doesn't say anything about the Speaker of the House "signing" a bill. It just says the House sets its own rules https://t.co/25vcPs3K2E — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) April 23, 2020

Was the delay because she was waiting for a special commemorative pen to be made up and shipped to the Capitol?

Thanks for delaying it weeks as people are trying to find ways to feed their families. — Ed (@Ed17859264) April 23, 2020

Thanks for taking your sweet ass time — kanyedian (@kanyedian) April 23, 2020

Now get on back to your palace and celebrate with a big old’ bowl of designer ice cream, Princess. — WARREN TOOK MY LAST $3.00 (@ItsCuckooWorld) April 23, 2020

Urgently? Haha. I mean you sat at home eating ice cream for 14 days while American citizens are suffering. I know the working class and small businesses don’t matter to your rich elite ass. Newsome gave money to illegal aliens. Yeah you had no urgency! — Brian Perras (@bperras12) April 23, 2020

Your arm must be tired from patting yourself on the back. — Kathy Campbell (@jete52) April 23, 2020

Bill has been there for weeks! Where have you been? Can’t wait to read the pork addition! — John Hartman (@JohnHar13687242) April 23, 2020

Thank you @HouseGOP for making sure this went through even though Pelosi waited 1 week resulting in 4 more million jobs lost. — Gemstone (@Diamondruby246) April 23, 2020

Now blame Trump and the Republicans for the delay!! — David Lehn (@FLUFFYLEHN) April 23, 2020

Well you didn’t put hundreds of thousands out of work by holding it up or anything. 🙄 — Theycallmeabot, so I must be a real conservative!! (@Andrea78477696) April 23, 2020

It wasn’t families first when you were holding up the bill to help your side achieve voter fraud. There’s a reason the right is against vote by mail, which is different than an absentee ballot, for those of you wanting to make that argument. — Seth (@Srich4465) April 23, 2020

What nefarious extras did you throw into your bill? Funding for illegal immigrants? Funding for Planned Parenthoods abortions? Postal voting? You can't be trusted to be in Government. Secrecy is repugnent in a free society. Makes you particularly repungent Nancy. You ooze secrecy — AussieGypsy (@Twiddlediddley) April 23, 2020

you don’t pass out pens celebrating the signature of this great accomplishment supporting Americans? #hypocrite #termlimits — Bert (@amnootsarcastic) April 23, 2020

After an 11 day delay. Your store must have run out of gourmet ice cream — dan (@dan79765213) April 23, 2020

Two weeks late — Mike (@michaeljashmore) April 23, 2020

Don't give me the #FamiliesFIrst stuff when you held the whole thing up. You all make me sick. — Long little doggie (@54Doggie) April 23, 2020

Thanks for wasting a week — NHISG (@DonTestani) April 23, 2020

Great! Now, what garbage funding or law that no one but you wants got tacked onto it? — TiredofBullies (@MeighannCarter) April 23, 2020

Good to see you did something right for once, even if it did take you weeks of eating ice cream to get around to it. Now, try making it a habit to showing up for work. — Lord of the cats (@onefuriouscat) April 23, 2020

"I delayed it till the last moment so you'd assocaite that sudden relief feeling with me. I just hope you forget that I caused that stress in the first place" — Honest Liar (@NotAnIdiot10) April 23, 2020

You should be ashamed of yourself this should’ve been done long ago! — TerryN (@TerryWeizeneck1) April 23, 2020

Thanks Nancy, for really taking the time to think this one over. It’s not like it was a no-brainer or anything. @realDonaldTrump — Mo Irish (@davtra50) April 23, 2020

My God woman!!! You are relentless and infuriating!! 😡 — Jen Sowers (@SowersJen) April 23, 2020

Did you add funding for circuses and fun houses? — Unreconned (@unreconned) April 23, 2020

We’ll see soon enough.

