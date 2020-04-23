Wow, we’re right back to, “Wiped, you mean, like, with a cloth?” It’s funny how Hillary Clinton’s emails were wiped with BleachBit and the guy her campaign hired to dig up dirt on Donald Trump says his emails were wiped too.

EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Steele said in a deposition last month his email accounts for the dossier project were "wiped" in early 2017. He also said he does not have documentation of his briefings with his lone dossier source. https://t.co/lSieBCVWqx — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 23, 2020

Steele's lawyers said in December that he had "meticulously documented and recorded" his meetings with the source. The implication was that Steele had evidence to support his side of a dispute with the DOJ IG over what the source told the FBI. Turns out Steele has no proof. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 23, 2020

Imagine that.

Chuck Ross reports:

Christopher Steele told a British court last month that he no longer has documents and other information from his meetings with the main source for his Trump dossier, suggesting that the former British spy has no way of backing up his side in a dispute with the Justice Department’s inspector general (IG), according to a deposition transcript obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Steele also told the court that his communications regarding the dossier, including with Fusion GPS, were “wiped” in December 2016 and January 2017, the transcript shows. … Steele suggested in a Dec. 10 statement that he had evidence that would shed light on what his main dossier source told him back in 2016, when Steele was working for the firm Fusion GPS to investigate the Trump campaign.

This could really hurt his credibility. — Evets 2 (@evets_2) April 23, 2020

So he pulled a Hillary, that’s great. — 𝕔hi𝓁𝓁iຖ໐iˢ (@chiIIum) April 24, 2020

“Like wiped with a cloth?” as she said with a twinkle in her eyes. — Buffalo Bill (@BeavDaniel) April 23, 2020

So the BIGGEST thing he might need to hold on to, like Hillary did, he deleted……sounds par for the course — ⛈⛈EyeOfTheStorm⛈⛈ (@trumps_all) April 23, 2020

He knew at the time he deleted the emails that the BS he fed into the FBI was evidence in an active criminal investigation. How is this not obstruction of justice? Because he's a Brit? — Mr. Shadow Banned (@bigsceend) April 24, 2020

A lie, to coverup a lie, covering up another lie, about a hoax that traitors conceived in the dark. — J.S. Austin (@jsaustin427lsx) April 24, 2020

They were wiped like Hillary wipes her server? — surivanoroc 🦠 (@ouabain9) April 23, 2020

@HillaryClinton is an expert at wiping emails⚖️ — Jeff Cilliani (@jeffcill733) April 23, 2020

so clearly he was hired by Hillary — cwacycle (@cwacycle) April 24, 2020

Bleach bit? — Todd Twiss (@todd_twiss) April 23, 2020

Sounds like someone didn't want evidence of fake evidence… — Secture Vero (@AlbertS42767723) April 24, 2020

Isn’t it clear that there never were emails or recordings because he fabricated the primary source to please the dnc — Carlton Foster (@CarltonFoster5) April 23, 2020

Maybe the emails never existed cause he made the whole thing up. — airbones (@airbones79) April 24, 2020

This dude needs to be in jail now. — Jim Singer (@JimSinger3) April 24, 2020

So Steele says the dog ate his dossier? pic.twitter.com/uEUnn9GXbd — Kneel Before ZOD (@ZodKneel) April 24, 2020

Luckily the IC has copies somewhere no doubt. If not us then the British. What a scumbag Steele is. — Lisa⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@koumiss) April 24, 2020

Ever notice how every new news item that comes out of the Obama/Clinton effort to dig up dirt on Trump just makes it smell worse and worse?

