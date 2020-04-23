Wow, we’re right back to, “Wiped, you mean, like, with a cloth?” It’s funny how Hillary Clinton’s emails were wiped with BleachBit and the guy her campaign hired to dig up dirt on Donald Trump says his emails were wiped too.

Imagine that.

Chuck Ross reports:

Christopher Steele told a British court last month that he no longer has documents and other information from his meetings with the main source for his Trump dossier, suggesting that the former British spy has no way of backing up his side in a dispute with the Justice Department’s inspector general (IG), according to a deposition transcript obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Steele also told the court that his communications regarding the dossier, including with Fusion GPS, were “wiped” in December 2016 and January 2017, the transcript shows.

Steele suggested in a Dec. 10 statement that he had evidence that would shed light on what his main dossier source told him back in 2016, when Steele was working for the firm Fusion GPS to investigate the Trump campaign.

Ever notice how every new news item that comes out of the Obama/Clinton effort to dig up dirt on Trump just makes it smell worse and worse?

