As Twitchy recently reported, Harvard University, which is sitting on a $40 billion endowment, was the recipient of $9 million in coronavirus relief money courtesy of the CARES Act, which was intended to help keep small businesses from going under. At Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Trump stepped in to interrupt Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to announce that “Harvard’s gonna pay it back.”

We were all surprised to see Harvard get $9 million. Harvard probably was too.

