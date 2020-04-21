As Twitchy reported Friday, President Trump said he’d be signing an executive order temporarily halting immigration both in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to protect American jobs. This, of course, caused liberal heads to explode. As many pointed out, though, why invite more people into the country when the citizens are currently locked down in their homes and not allowed to walk their dogs after 9 p.m.

You always know where a liberal’s mind goes when you mention immigration because they immediately associate immigrants with farm labor, meatpacking, landscaping, and maid work. Former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke broke out the F-bombs in response to Trump.

Trending

Us too, although we do have to give O’Rourke some credit for acknowledging that immigrants can be doctors, nurses, and scientists too.

What if they’re from Israel? Will Democrats like Ilhan Omar boycott the vaccine if it comes from Israel?

And now we have to deduct that credit for his tweet about COVID-19 death camps at the border. Yawn.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'RourkecoronavirusCOVID death campsDonald Trumpimmigrationlabor