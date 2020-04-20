During Friday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Trump pointed to a list of countries and their reported coronavirus mortality rates and asked, “Does anybody really believe this number,” while pointing to China down at the very bottom of the chart. He was even backed up by Dr. Deborah Birx, who said she posted China’s number “so basically you can see how unrealistic this would be.”

The chart showed China with a mortality rate of 0.33 per 100,000 people, far below every other country — so far as to earn an asterisk. Next up was Germany with a mortality rate of 5.25.

Chen Weihua, EU bureau chief for the China Daily, called Trump a “racist a**hole” for suggesting there are more people who have died from COVID-19 in China than in the United States.

For what it’s worth, Trump said he didn’t believe Iran’s numbers either.

