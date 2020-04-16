There’s a 19-second clip from “Face the Nation” making the rounds on social media of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin talking about the $2 trillion economic relief package passed by Congress in March, but former Bernie Sanders national surrogate Brianna Westbrook is passing it around saying that Mnuchin is telling Americans they can live on those $1,200 economic stimulus checks for 10 weeks.

Steve Mnuchin thinks Americans can live on $1,200 for 10 weeks. pic.twitter.com/GrS0ON4gcm — Brianna Westbrook (@BWestbrookAZ8) April 15, 2020

She managed to get the attention of Squad members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib, who don’t make any attempt to correct her premise. Ocasio-Cortez instead made an “Arrested Development” reference.

“It’s your monthly rent, Michael. What could it cost? $10?” https://t.co/Bc0wdzVk0J — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 16, 2020

Nope we can't Mnuchin.#MintTheCoin already and let's get recurring payments of $2k/month on debit cards. Mnuchin and this Administration is so disconnected with the hardships of my neighbors and people around the country. https://t.co/x81ZiKSdTk — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 16, 2020

So we have at least two members of Congress who are just passing this myth along — members of Congress who we assume have some familiarity with the CARES Act they passed. But just about all of Westbrook’s followers truly believe Mnuchin was saying those $1,200 relief checks would last 10 weeks.

My rent is $1,500 the $1,200 will barely last a week — Malia Bever (@malia_bever) April 16, 2020

Amazing. So Steve Mnuchin thinks that $17 a day can cover rent, food, childcare, healthcare, and utilities for 10 weeks. But hey, maybe the problem is that we're eating too much avocado toast? https://t.co/8SAatPyjI7 — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) April 16, 2020

I wanna know what frigging decade he thinks we live in. $1200 barely covers rent AND utilities — Cammykins (@Cammykins3) April 16, 2020

Business Insider even reported on the controversy over the video clip:

President Donald Trump’s appointed head of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, is under fire for comments he made Wednesday in which he appeared to suggest the $1,200 stimulus payments could last people up to 10 weeks. … His comments likely referred to the entire $2 trillion relief package passed by Congress in March, which also provided more flexible requirements for unemployment benefits, bailouts and loans to large corporations, as well as loans to small businesses to continue paying their workers. That small business program ran out of funding Thursday as lawmakers debate if further stimulus is required.

“As lawmakers debate,” i.e., as Democrats block.

This is disingenuous at best Ms Westbrook. Why not be truthful about the entire package; the CARES Act. Quit being a misleading liar — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) April 16, 2020

Either you’re ignorant as to what the CARES Act actually does or you’re intentionally lying to people. Which is it? The act provides increased unemployment on top of the $1200 and $$$ for small business to retain their employees and continue paying them in addition to the $1200. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 16, 2020

“The entire package” is not just the $1,200 stimulus. It includes $600 weekly unemployment payments as well as $350 billion in small biz assistance. That’s what he’s referring to. This tweet is a lie and you should take it down or apologize. — Bryan Jacoutot (@BryanJacoutot) April 16, 2020

He's not saying that. It's clear when you listen to the clip he's referring to all of the programs in the CARES Act… The guy's a douchebag; you don't have to lie about what he's saying. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) April 16, 2020

He's referring to the whole package. You know, the $1200 AND $2400+ A MONTH in unemployment in addition to normal unemployment. Don't twist the narrative for the sake of twisting the narrative. — The Mayor of Ramona (@TarantinoMike94) April 16, 2020

That’s IS NOT what he said. The ENTIRE bill is what he said, not just the $1200….& many are getting more the $1200 (married/couples, plus more for each kid). More BS fake news, too bad many fall for it. — Mike Honcho (@MikeHon10328916) April 16, 2020

No, he thinks it eases pandemic expenses for 10 weeks… this is an extra $1200 for people still getting paid by their employers AND people who have lost their jobs. But the unemployed ALSO get the new $600 per week plus-up to unemployment on top of existing state benefits. https://t.co/BTkZvuy9qu — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) April 16, 2020

He says “the entire package” provides bridge liquidity for 10 weeks. In addition to the $1200 checks, unemployment is enhanced by $600 a week (on top of a base unemployment check that varies but might typically be ~$300) and PPP grants are designed to keep workers on payroll. https://t.co/XLfh97IhFz — Josh Barro (@jbarro) April 16, 2020

Thinking the CARES Act was just a $1,200 check is a giveaway that your only connection to the real economy is via headlines. Small business owners and laid-off workers — people facing precarity — know about the Paycheck Protection Program and UI expansion via necessity. https://t.co/BPjX7IgWbq — Samuel Hammond 🌐🏛 (@hamandcheese) April 16, 2020

What's it like being this blatantly dishonest and not caring about it? https://t.co/eZLnqnTfHw — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) April 16, 2020

Again, do you think Ocasio-Cortez or Tlaib could use their tweets to clear things up, seeing as they passed the stimulus? No, they’d rather just pass along a dishonest narrative for constituents who don’t seem to have any clue.

It would be interesting to cross-check all of the people complaining about Mnuchin’s comment to see if they were equally upset by Speaker Nancy Pelosi showing off her collection of $13-a-pint ice cream in her $24,000 freezers.

