As Twitchy has reported, municipalities around the country are releasing nonviolent inmates to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 through the prison population. New York City released nearly 1,000 inmates at the end of March, while California granted early release to 3,500 inmates. In Harris County, Texas, nearly 1,000 inmates were released but were told by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to “chill” until the coronavirus scare had passed.

Now we’re learning that Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has released 25 percent of the prison population to prevent the spread of COVID-19, although only 11 inmates were infected. That 25 percent amounts to more than 4,000 inmates freed while the rest of us are locked down in our homes.

LA County Sheriff tells me he has released 4,276 nonviolent inmates from county jail, which equates to 25% of the inmate population. He says it's been effective in preventing spread of #COVID19, with only 11 inmates infected, but now fears a possible surge in crime. 10pm @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/kI7ID8gaG6 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 14, 2020

The Sheriff says LASD was the first department in the country to do this, starting in late February, and only dangerous criminals are still in the jail, including 1,200 charged with murder. For that reason, no more releases, and a doubling up on deputy patrols. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 14, 2020

The Sheriff admits some of the pre-trial detainees will not show up for their court dates, and felony warrants will end up being issued for them to re arrest.

"We were faced with a choice, if we left the jail system overpopulated, the pandemic would have swept through easily." — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 14, 2020

It’s almost like a setup for a joke. Only it’s not. — Roxanne Beckford Hoge (@RoxanneForAD46) April 14, 2020

It's a joke alright! A sad joke. — Didi (@DidiPSP) April 14, 2020

Thought the motto was "to serve and protect…" he's not doing either. — Make L.A Great Again 🇺🇸 (@GuiltyHonkey) April 14, 2020

They serve and protect the interests of the state – not the taxpayer. — Mr.Weatherbee (@WeatherbeeMr) April 14, 2020

Such a pity he didnt think of that prior to releasing them…. where they were confined… and presented no danger either for that or spreading the virus till they were released.

I legit cant rationalize why they have been releasing these people over this, it makes zero sense. — Roger C (@floplag) April 14, 2020

Glad to know criminals are gaining freedom and law-abiding citizens are losing it. — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) April 14, 2020

I swear to God, I think everyone running this city is working for U-Haul and the Texas Chamber of Commerce. — Undine (@HorribleSanity) April 14, 2020

They are PRISONERS not fish! We don’t do catch and release! Well except at the border…. — nogeese (@nogeese) April 14, 2020

California Freed criminals

50,000 homeless

De criminalized spread of HIV / AIDS Wow 😢 — Reminiscences of an American Capitalist (@4Awesometweet) April 14, 2020

Turning out convicted criminals because you can’t come up with protocols, is pure Incompetence. If Nursing Homes, hospitals, Ships & other confined spaces can do it, so can Prisons. This is endangerment of Community safety, and totally Unacceptable. — 🇺🇸AmericanGeekGal ⭐⭐⭐ (@oldgeekgal) April 14, 2020

Well who could have seen that coming? Someone fetch me my fainting couch. — Bonnie Blue (@BonnieBlueTK) April 14, 2020

I’m just shocked. Who knew? Don’t want to sacrifice the safety of the inmates. But screw the people. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) April 14, 2020

LA county sheriff doesn't seem to grasp the concept of cause & effect…. Y'all have fun, now. — Polkabecky (@polkabecky) April 14, 2020

Awesome! Make room for people who don’t war wear masks. — Hank Panderson (@HankPanderson) April 14, 2020

Need to make room for the social non-distancers. — Phil McGuire (@Philfile) April 14, 2020

Is this including the additional arrests for surfing, jogging, or playing ball with your kids…? — Misanthrope (@whyisevery1dumb) April 14, 2020

Same Sheriff who initially closed all gun stores? — littledan (@MemphisMeteor) April 14, 2020

And at the same time the probation and parole officers are unable to properly meet and track individuals. Phone interviews at best. — Christy Tuchel (@PraiseBShebWI) April 14, 2020

Now he fears a possible surge in crime… 🤦‍♂️ — Kyle (@Justworkhard12) April 14, 2020

And this puts law enforcement in the cross hairs of the virus through increased interaction with the criminal element. — Samuel Yeagley (@SamuelYeagley) April 14, 2020

I hope he told them to practice social distancing before they were let out of jail — Judy Reyes (@AmandaGLA16) April 14, 2020

We hope none of them tried to attend a drive-in Easter service or similar criminal activity.

