As Twitchy has reported, municipalities around the country are releasing nonviolent inmates to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 through the prison population. New York City released nearly 1,000 inmates at the end of March, while California granted early release to 3,500 inmates. In Harris County, Texas, nearly 1,000 inmates were released but were told by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to “chill” until the coronavirus scare had passed.

Now we’re learning that Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has released 25 percent of the prison population to prevent the spread of COVID-19, although only 11 inmates were infected. That 25 percent amounts to more than 4,000 inmates freed while the rest of us are locked down in our homes.

We hope none of them tried to attend a drive-in Easter service or similar criminal activity.

