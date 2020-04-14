There have been some tough calls out there for those in charge during the COVID-19 pandemic. Is it OK to sit in your car and watch the ocean? Is it OK for Walmart to sell you seeds and maybe a baby seat? Is it OK to have “drive-by” birthday parties? No, no, and no, depending on where you live.

On Monday night, Hillsborough County’s Emergency Policy Group voted to implement a curfew in the Tampa, Florida area, but if your dog is used to being walked first thing in the morning or last thing before bed, it’s going to have to adjust its schedule.

Hillsboro County Florida enacted a curfew from 9 p.m. till 5 a.m. was specifically asked if people would be allowed to walk their dogs. said anybody who was out walking their dog during curfew would be ticketed and or arrested. Because walking your dog was non-essential. — Bombshell ..mtursi (@mtursi2000) April 14, 2020

Clearly they dont have dogs — Dan Nelson (@IlliniDan2) April 14, 2020

Because coronavirus is more contagious at night? This insanity has got to stop. https://t.co/sbbnQ24Yrv — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 14, 2020

Because the virus is especially active between the hours of 9pm and 5am. It stalks the streets at night looking for victims. Every knows that! 🙄 My God there are some morons out there running governments. — Dog-Faced Pony Soldier of the Apocalypse (@DrJakeJ) April 14, 2020

Not only is walking your dog nonessential, but WuFlu is now spread by vampires. Hence the need for a dusk to dawn curfew. pic.twitter.com/SPrRy7cgSU — Ryan Billabee (@GovBillabee) April 14, 2020

We have a lot of elected leaders at all levels of government who are enjoying being tyrants. Americans need to hold all of accountable. This cannot be allowed to continue. — Wisconajb (@Wisconajb) April 14, 2020

So arrest the dog walkers and release the criminals. Got it. — ♠️ Raul ♠️ (@RaulTSoberon) April 14, 2020

It's now all about control — Doctor Why 🏴‍☠️ (@NoEyeContact) April 14, 2020

Ok how is walking your dog endangering anyone as long as you stay 6 feet or better away? — Fun in Sun (@Az4May) April 14, 2020

This shit is gonna get ugly if they think they can go this far. https://t.co/EyXYQrQNqR — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 14, 2020

Why is this necessary? I'm guessing these petty tyrants find that it's much easier to police criminal activity if they just make everyone a criminal who can be arrested just for being outside. https://t.co/t7a6lZYkaz — Mo Mo (@molratty) April 14, 2020

More mindless Quarantine Theater. The wannabe tyrants are everywhere in every level of government. https://t.co/yj2piljdxV — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) April 14, 2020

Definitely don't want people walking their dogs at a time when they won't encounter other people because reasons. #facepalm https://t.co/xlVflTXJlC — Blue Dune Messiah (@jeff_techentin) April 14, 2020

I'm in Hillsborough County. People aren't too happy about it. It's awful. I got this message on my phone last night. pic.twitter.com/Nz8nyeziYB — Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) April 14, 2020

Can I ask someone on this thread something? Why is Hilsboro County arresting people for walking their dogs meanwhile releasing 2nd degree murder felons? https://t.co/6T5ZhcvURZ — Mommar (@MisterCommodity) April 14, 2020

The same Hillsborough County that released an inmate only to have him back in jail for murder.. but walking dogs… https://t.co/Gpx6U5uj8Y — TC (@Dawgfan) April 14, 2020

America works via the CONSENT OF THE GOVERNED. When our government goes overboard like this, we will refuse to consent, and our refusal will be widespread. Be reasonable, we will work WITH you. We are NOT subjects to be ruled. We know how to rebel, don't test us. https://t.co/veC1Pb5I1x — LeslieP (@less_tx) April 14, 2020

I'd be at the pound rescuing a dog right now, if I lived there. — Rejected_Feelings (@az_defender) April 14, 2020

Someone needs to go out, walk their dog, take the ticket/arrest and head straight to court. — Hugh Jass (@HughJass177) April 14, 2020

How exactly does this help to stop the spread or to flatten the curve? — PreviouslyKnownAsSomeoneElse (@DryHumorDryBeef) April 14, 2020

Good question.

