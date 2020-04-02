As we all know, one of the earliest and hardest hit industries during the coronavirus outbreak has been restaurants, with those that haven’t been forced to close entirely being relegated to take-out or delivery only. According to Fox News’ Brooke Singman, the Trump campaign has been trying to give an economic boost to local restaurants and support medical personnel at the same time by having local restaurants deliver meals to hospitals.

Since last Thursday, President Trump’s reelection campaign has been calling up local restaurants and ordering large amounts of food to be delivered to more than a dozen hospitals in New York, New Jersey, Washington state and Michigan. The campaign has been placing these orders anonymously, but Fox News learned about the effort — and sources confirmed it.

One source told Fox News that the campaign was looking to not only express gratitude for first responders treating patients with COVID-19, but to support local restaurants.

“They’re doing it as a donor who cares,” one source told Fox News. “So nothing politically is tied to it. … We’re just trying to, you know, show a thank you.”

You’d think people would be touched by the effort, but TDS is even more prevalent than the coronavirus.

For those gullible enough to believe a Fox News report, the gesture was pretty touching.

If people can freak out over MyPillow’s Mike Lindell manufacturing 50,000 masks a day, they can certainly get angry at the Trump campaign for trying to support doctors, nurses, first responders, and local restaurants.

