As Twitchy reported a couple of days ago, there was controversy in the air about the organization building a 68-bed field hospital in Central Park to manage overflow from Mount Sinai during the coronavirus pandemic. Why? Because the organization doing the work was Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse, which is described in every headline as “anti-LGBT” because its members believe marriage is between one man and one woman.

The makeshift hospital in Central Park is being built and run by Samaritan's Purse, the relief organization run by the notoriously anti-LGBTQ+ minister Franklin Graham. pic.twitter.com/QnNKDTVqyi — Judah Robinson (@judah_robinson) March 31, 2020

Here’s the funny part, though. On Monday, Jake Offenhartz wrote for Gothamist that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio “praised the relief organization, Samaritan’s Purse, responsible for funding and erecting the facility.” On Tuesday, however, Offenhartz published another piece on the field hospital, saying de Blasio was “very concerned” about Samaritan’s Purse leading the operation. Someone must have alerted the mayor to the group’s Christian beliefs.

Samaritan’s Purse is running a makeshift hospital in Central Park. NYC mayor DeBlasio (and many residents I’ve spoken with) are “very concerned” that there is an anti-gay evangelical relief org setting up shop in their backyard – https://t.co/DzyKn3fsL3 — Jonathan Merritt (@JonathanMerritt) April 1, 2020

Offenhartz writes in his follow-up piece:

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city will keep a close eye on the Christian fundamentalist group operating a field hospital in Central Park, amid growing fears that some New Yorkers could face discrimination and substandard care from the religious organization. While de Blasio said he was troubled to learn of Graham’s past comments, the mayor told reporters on Tuesday that he was assured the group will act in a manner “truly consistent with the values and the laws of New York City.” He said he spoke personally with Mount Sinai CEO Dr. Ken Davis, who told him Samaritan’s Purse had signed a written pledge to treat all patients equally.

So it seems as though de Blasio sincerely does appreciate the effort, though he had to express his concern since an Evangelical group was involved.

Oh no the Christians might save your life. The horror. — Lainey Denes 2.0 (@DenesLainey) April 1, 2020

Let him be "concerned" if he wants. If any good things have come out of this crisis, one of them is the reminder that virtue signaling and pearl clutching over political correctness is the hobby of the safe, comfortable, and bored. Nobody cares about that silly game right now. — D. Bryan Rhodes (@DBryanRhodes) April 1, 2020

What is your problem with people volunteering to help? — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) April 1, 2020

Those damn people & their… *checks notes …mobile hospitals serving ppl during a pandemic. — Antoninus Quarantinius (@LoneStarTexian) April 1, 2020

Literally no one is concerned about this — Sowzees (@Sowzees) April 1, 2020

Without question, that’s what should be keeping you up nights. — monkeyboy10000 (@monkeyboy100001) April 1, 2020

I talked to tons of people and they said it was fine. My people cancel your people — ML (@just_mindy) April 1, 2020

No good deed goes unpunished. — Flea Bailey, Esq. (@FleaBaileyEsq) April 1, 2020

The NY governor sent out a call for health care professionals. Samaritan’s Purse is showing up, risking their lives, and saving lives during a highly contagious pandemic. Just f’n say thank you — Scarlett 🍸 (@fledtothesouth) April 1, 2020

So confused by this tweet Jonathan. If people in my city were dying for lack of care, beds, ventilators, I’d welcome anyone who wanted to help save lives. — Nick Hall (@NickHall) April 2, 2020

On Monday my son and I just walked up and said we were there to volunteer. The director pointed us to a spot that needed help and we went to work. No one asks any questions about anything. I thought oppossing chicken sandwiches was silly. But this, smh. We need the help! — Derek Worthington (@dworthington) April 1, 2020

This is weird. They are not going to refuse patients for being LGBTQ. These people have put themselves at risk to help treat people. Even if my doctor had voted for De Blasio I would still go to my doctor if I need medical help. — wernet (@wernet) April 2, 2020

As you know, I’m no fan of Franklin Graham. But is there a lot of competition to set up such hospitals? Any redundancy? Any hint that of discrimination against sexual minorities? To invoke good ol’ D. L. Moody, “I like my way of doing it better than your way of not doing it." — John Stackhouse (@jgsphd) April 1, 2020

Between Samaritan’s Purse and “Mr. Pillow,” people are being awfully picky during a global pandemic.

