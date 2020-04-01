We’ve already done a couple of posts reminding Americans that the coronavirus pandemic is a gendered crisis, with roles traditionally filled by women — teachers, nurses, etc. — finding themselves on the front lines … even though statistics show the virus is far more likely to be fatal to men.

She doesn’t elaborate on it in a thread, but Rep. Rashida Tlaib wants us to know that the COVID-19 pandemic has done something more than kill — it has exposed structural racism in the United States.

This pandemic is exposing structural racism in our country. Regions with past and present inequities in employment, wages, health care, and housing are being hit hard. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 1, 2020

Seriously, forgive us for making this a partisan issue, but it seems to us the hotspots in the United States are Democrat-run cities with inequities in employment, wages, health care, and housing. She doesn’t say so, but we’re guessing latent white supremacy is responsible for all these inequities.

I was wondering when the “racist” card would be played. — RedWi (@RedWi2) April 1, 2020

(current event) + (SJW claptrap) = Squad Tweet. — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) April 1, 2020

Of course.

Of course. https://t.co/eRKj80qmxi — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 1, 2020

The places that are being hit the hardest are big cities, and that’s because people are all packed in – no social distancing Folks who accuse others of racism w/out any substantiated proof of such, are typically racists themselves — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) April 1, 2020

Literally the entire world is being hit hard damn chill on the race card — Filup Dennehy (@DennehyFilup) April 1, 2020

People are dying. No one cares about your petty intersectional bullshit, Rashida. https://t.co/hXzxdDwnTf — m/ -=EdVT=- m/ (@CargoShortLife) April 1, 2020

Surprised it took so long for the race card to drop. Most leftist liberals were too afraid of looking stupid. But Tlaib is glad to oblige. Her district voters are mostly dumber than a sandwich bag filled with roofing nails anyway. https://t.co/DDPchs5D2Y — Gunner (@BladeAndTrigger) April 1, 2020

STFU about "racism". We have REAL problems to deal with. Anyone who screetches about racism should be locked up for paranoid delusions. Enough of this nonsense! https://t.co/fnxzt1LgIi — Diane Gominiak (@GominiakDiane) April 1, 2020

Oh for god sakes, thousands of people are dying and all you can rattle on about is the color of someone's skin? If there's anything this pandemic has shown us it's how utterly useless our elected leaders are. — Rudy (@Rudy78417576) April 1, 2020

Somehow they find a way to turn even a pandemic into a race discussion. Absolutely disgusting — Tired of the political fighting (@tired_fighting) April 1, 2020

Always with the claims of racism. All Americans are impacted by the pandemic. — Chris (@CPdevo) April 1, 2020

Exhausting… — Dan Garrison (@iamjumpingin) April 1, 2020

In these times, how small and less serious can you get? https://t.co/LU8iu1rbyU — War Pig 06🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@War_Pig_6) April 1, 2020

Way to promote negativity rather than focusing on ways to improve the crisis situation. Poor leadership. — Nikki T (@NikT2019) April 1, 2020

The pandemic is exposing sociopathy among politicians. https://t.co/RCDQuaaKGg — Mike Young (@MikeYoungEsq) April 1, 2020

@RashidaTlaib I'm seeing the opposite… people of all races joining together to work in hospitals, farms and on the roads. I guess you just see what you're looking for. https://t.co/mTfwe3gtuF — Beautiful Disaster. (@elbowlebeau) April 1, 2020

The Left has been screeching about structural racism in America for as long as we can remember; we’re not sure what new information the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed, except another excuse to say the same thing.

