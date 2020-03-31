With the exception of Israel, where Rep. Ilhan Omar is 100 percent on board with the BDS movement, the congresswoman has called all economic sanctions “economic warfare” and recently tweeted that continuing the Trump administration’s economic sanctions against Iran during the COVID-19 pandemic was “supervillain-level cruelty.” Never mind that medical and humanitarian supplies are exempt.

Now she’s penned a letter with fellow Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the man she endorsed for president, Sen. Bernie Sanders, demanding the Trump administration end sanctions against Iran during the coronavirus outbreak, which has hit Iran particularly hard.

More than 30 members of Congress have signed onto the letter. In the linked piece at HuffPost, Akbar Shahid Ahmed admits:

The U.S. preserved loopholes for food and medical trade with Iran and acknowledged its need by offering aid, American officials have noted, but Iran’s Supreme Leader rejected the offer. Last month, Trump authorized a new channel for humanitarian exports to the country that allows companies to seek approval for deals from the U.S. and Swiss governments without fear of incurring American penalties.

What a monster.

She and Ben Rhodes really ought to catch a flight together.

