As Twitchy reported, CNN decided to go to a panel discussion rather than cover President Trump’s coronavirus press briefing Tuesday, but they did manage to get Joe Biden into his home TV studio so he could give his own update on the COVID-19 crisis.

He suggested at one point that Trump put someone in charge of the effort to fight the coronavirus; perhaps someone with whom he works very closely. Someone who has Biden’s old job.

Joe Biden says President Trump should establish a task force with someone in charge…President Trump put one together in Januaryhttps://t.co/37loumbhHe pic.twitter.com/Iah6ZIcotc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 31, 2020

Seriously … has Biden yet proposed anything that Trump hasn’t already done?

She sums it up at the end lol “hmm” — Johnnys Cousin Steve (@JohnnysCuzSteve) March 31, 2020

Brooke is not even buying it — tom farrall (@TomFarrall) March 31, 2020

Interesting to watch the MSM fawn over Biden as though he has something important to say. — Pigpaw1 (@Pigpaw12) March 31, 2020

Shhhh… don’t tell CNN that the more they put Biden on, the higher Trump’s approval rises — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 31, 2020

Some people are a little slow to get the message. — Vance Goff (@VanceGoff7) March 31, 2020

He’s not keeping up with current events — R A N (@nitwitness) March 31, 2020

Didn’t Trump appoint his own VP to run the task force? What planet has Biden been living on the past two months? And notice no pushback whatsoever from this host, who seems to be mesmerized by Biden’s genius. — MJK (@mikekellogg) March 31, 2020

He did, they are doing a pretty good job — davspence (@davspence2) March 31, 2020

Is Sleepy Joe stuck in his basement listening to his “record player” for news? — Deep Dish (@brettmartzke) March 31, 2020

Joe is stumbling, bumbling, fumbling everything. It’s unreal. — Jon Paul “JP” (@hogleg) March 31, 2020

Isn’t the statement: “It’s not like we didn’t know this was coming…” a wee bit odd? — WRLDTRVLR (@Wrldtrvlr017) March 31, 2020

Made me want to make a foil hat — GhoulieGreene (@Fidelnegro1078) March 31, 2020

If Biden knew the pandemic was coming why didn't he share that premonition with Mayor de Blasio? pic.twitter.com/DT0p24vcpF — RichNYC ⚪🚴🏽⚙️ (@RR13NYC) March 31, 2020

Biden also gave two points of his own three-point plan to fight the COVID-19 pandemic; guess the third one’s secret:

Joe Biden teases a three point coronavirus plan on CNN but he only remembers to mention two points. We’re waiting Joe! But I’m sure the third point of your plan entails something @realDonaldTrump has already done. pic.twitter.com/3pvrcU6BWV — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 31, 2020

And the final softball question: How does it affect Biden’s campaign now that he can’t go around the country sniffing women and babies?

.@BrookeBCNN ends her softball Biden interview by gushing that "your strength is in traveling around the country and connecting with people…[l]ooking them in the eye, a hug, handshake….And you can't do any of that right now. Mr. Vice President, does that worry you? pic.twitter.com/hrnpYlo50q — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 31, 2020

Brooke forgot to include hair sniffing — Kim The Media is passive aggressive Greene (@kimGree05698104) March 31, 2020

She left out the part about his inappropriate touches and hair sniffing. — John W (@txradioguy) March 31, 2020

Not hugs, sniffs, of their hair and their necks. Yes he's worried how is he gonna get his feels? — Tellitlikeitisrealist (@Tellitl58480921) March 31, 2020

She left off smelling hair and well that other story. — DLW_FLTRXS (@DLW_FLHTC) March 31, 2020

What other story?

It’s been 6 days since allegations of sexual assault came out against Joe Biden—the likely Democrat nominee How many stories has the Mainstream Media run on this? —WaPo: 0 —NYT: 0 —CNN: 0 —MSNBC: 0 Remember their endless coverage of Christine Blasey-Ford? –@charliekirk11 — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) March 31, 2020

Related: