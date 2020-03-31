As Twitchy reported, CNN decided to go to a panel discussion rather than cover President Trump’s coronavirus press briefing Tuesday, but they did manage to get Joe Biden into his home TV studio so he could give his own update on the COVID-19 crisis.

He suggested at one point that Trump put someone in charge of the effort to fight the coronavirus; perhaps someone with whom he works very closely. Someone who has Biden’s old job.

Seriously … has Biden yet proposed anything that Trump hasn’t already done?

Biden also gave two points of his own three-point plan to fight the COVID-19 pandemic; guess the third one’s secret:

And the final softball question: How does it affect Biden’s campaign now that he can’t go around the country sniffing women and babies?

What other story?

 

