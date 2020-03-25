As Twitchy reported, 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden gave his daily coronavirus address to the nation Wednesday from his bunker, and if we’re understanding this correctly — which is tough to do when Biden speaks — he thinks the next round of economic stimulus legislation, which presumably will take place after he’s inaugurated in January, will be an opportunity to create good-paying new infrastructure jobs under his green deal.

During coronavirus briefing, Biden says there's a chance to get a version of Green New Deal enacted "in the next round." — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 25, 2020

"We're gonna have an opp. in the next round here to use the my green economy my green deal or to be able to generate both economic growth consistent w/the kind of infusion of monies we need" Translated: Biden wants to use pandemic to ram thru radical GNDpic.twitter.com/UgXJJlpcNl — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) March 25, 2020

Biden says he thinks there will be an “opportunity” to pass his version of the Green New Deal in the next round of emergency Coronavirus legislation. Do people actually think he would be a better leader during a time of crisis by exploiting it?pic.twitter.com/uRqJS8pYYe — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 25, 2020

Remember, this is the guy who answered yes when asked at a debate, “Would you be willing to sacrifice potentially hundreds of thousands of blue-collar workers in the interest of transitioning to that greener economy?” He also wants to wean the country off of fossil fuels, eliminating those jobs, and also told a young boy that America “should eliminate and transition away from the use of plastics.” Biden might not be for the Green New Deal, but he’s got his own green deal in mind and thinks the opportunity is approaching.

my god…they are legit going to try to hold the country hostage to get this insane green new deal. There are no words for how truly despicable this is. — David Suslenskiy (@DavidSuslensky) March 25, 2020

It’s like he’s trying to lose the election — The Media Rigged the Primary for Me. Now what? (@TonesHyus) March 25, 2020

Never let a crisis go to waste – these people can't help themselves — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) March 25, 2020

What was context? Was he trying to placate the far left so they’d quiet down while the adults are working? — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) March 25, 2020

He needs to shut up if he’s going to make it as far as the convention or else Hillary does her thing. — krittr (@krittr) March 25, 2020

I gotta step away from politics. It's all just too enraging and im finding it wildly unhealthy to be so invested in something I have no control over. Our own politicians hate our country. — Brandon (@BeeLloydBee) March 25, 2020

You’re not alone. — Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldier Deplorable (@WilliamJMcKinn5) March 25, 2020

LMAO. But Democrats only care about workers — Nick (@NickAtNight128) March 25, 2020

All of those great-paying jobs in the oil industry will just transition to great-paying jobs building solar panels, like Solyndra.

No one. I repeat no one gives a shit about GND right now. Are they all this dense? 🤦🏻‍♂️ — kelso02 (@kelso2002) March 25, 2020

Corn Pop must be high. #QuidProJoe — Wuhan Virus (@JayGuise1) March 25, 2020

If the GOP doesn't run 24/7 ads of this and the behavior of the Dems in general over the past few weeks, they deserve to lose. — Wuhans Gruber 🦠 (@WuhansGruber) March 25, 2020

BREAKING: Joe Biden tests negative for President Of The United States. — Captain Jim “Red” Albright (@CaptMidnight49) March 25, 2020

My green economy? — MagaMarie (@MagaMarie3) March 25, 2020

On the graves of dead virus victims and the despair of unemployment only a Democrat would cite an “opportunity” — Kayleeb (@kayleeB100) March 25, 2020

No wonder why Corn Pop wanted to kick his ass!!! — M G (@mgibbie11) March 25, 2020

We can all relax, though, because Biden’s green deal will be a “moderate” version of the full-blown socialist Green New Deal that not a single senator voted yes on when it came to the floor.

