Bloomberg’s Steven Dennis says that one of the remaining snags in putting together a stimulus package is funding for abortion providers as small businesses. Abortion providers like … Planned Parenthood? Which already gets around a half-billion dollars a year from the government?

One of the remaining snags in the stimulus package, I’m told: Democrats want abortion providers like Planned Parenthood to be eligible for aid under the small business portion of the bill. https://t.co/QDX32r7Sg4 — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) March 24, 2020

Hard no. — Harold Stickeehands (@StickeeNotes) March 24, 2020

Unbelievable — marie (@charmantmaries) March 24, 2020

Why would this even be considered what a joke — Mike (@maw5226) March 24, 2020

"Small Business" — Michigan Born Sports (@TravisKole) March 24, 2020

GOP is done if they cave in this one. What is the difference between allowing this and then saying the lives are more important than the economy when it comes to COVID-19? — Mike Rouse (@Turnksu) March 24, 2020

Democrats have to stop holding up the bill for their special interests. There are lives on the line. Every day they waste = thousands of additional Americans out of work. https://t.co/OBbp5T5lMz — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 24, 2020

This is bill is for life saving measures, not life taking ones.

Hard pass. — Banshi13 (@Banshi131) March 24, 2020

Do Democrats actually think they can look good doing this? They look like dickheads. — Michael13 (@hocuss13) March 24, 2020

PP should shut down and give all of its PPE to hospitals that are trying to SAVE lives — Bonnie O (@bloc52) March 24, 2020

Umm, why? Setting aside everything else, what funding shortfalls do they face? — HailTheApocalypse (@TXGravel) March 24, 2020

Pregnant women aren’t getting abortions because they can’t leave the house? We thought abortion is health care, and health care is an exception to home quarantine.

November is going to be an absolute massacre. — iBILLieve22 (@iBILLieve22) March 24, 2020

Remember this. Americans are struggling, businesses are literally shutting down and Pelosi and Democrats are trying to get a fat check to one of their biggest donors. Remember it. https://t.co/clvSyEAad8 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 24, 2020

Me IRL after reading this: pic.twitter.com/acyXTvwESz — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) March 24, 2020

PP has remained open because it was deemed "essential." — NH (@TwoQuoque) March 24, 2020

Planned Parenthood is a virus with no cure.

