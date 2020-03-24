National Review’s Jim Geraghty reminded us Monday not to forget what Rep. Jim Clyburn told around 200 members of the House Democratic caucus on a conference call last Thursday: “This [the coronavirus relief bill] is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”

Remember this comment from Rep. Jim Clyburn in the coming days:https://t.co/0RCjcduAa4 pic.twitter.com/UUy9LeZXJf — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) March 23, 2020

#WeWillNotForget This is one of the most egregious political calculations in recent history. Democrats are content to watch our economy crumble if it means an opportunity for progressive virtue signaling. Hold them accountable. Call your Reps. Do not let them get away with it. https://t.co/WZIHeEcvBz — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 23, 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi thinks we’re all stupid, though, and told CNN’s Dana Bash Tuesday afternoon that everything House Democrats were suggesting in their relief bill had to do with COVID-19.

Speaker Pelosi says on her bill that "everything we are suggesting just relates to Covid-19. It is not about making [policy] for the future… It is not changing policy except as it applies here." pic.twitter.com/jDIosbXcWa — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 24, 2020

Absolute bald faced lie. Shameful conduct by Democrats to block relief package at a time like this. No opposition parties in UK, Australia, NZ et al have blocked any coronavirus relief. https://t.co/J0XnVjBq5a — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 24, 2020

Does she know people can read? — Helen Robinson (@helenjr10) March 24, 2020

She's a practiced liar. — Cary E. Wilhide (@CaryEWilhide) March 24, 2020

She's such a gross and disgusting liar. — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 24, 2020

She must think that we can't read. — Jim King (@jimking1001) March 24, 2020

There needs to be a reckoning after this is over. — KVD Creative (@KVDCreative) March 24, 2020

If you’re letting @SpeakerPelosi get away with that @DanaBashCNN then you are the reason people vote for @realDonaldTrump and against #fakenews. Thank you! — Kimono 1 ❤️ @ a 🕰. (@kimonogirl214) March 24, 2020

Did the Kennedy Center catch coronavirus? — Corn Pop (@gravyfist) March 24, 2020

Requiring companies to have "diversity officers" for 5 years if they accept funding help.. How is installing gestapo oversight a part of handling covid? — Mike Bond (@MikeBon57999534) March 24, 2020

What about the following.

– $300M for Migrant and Refugee assistance

– $800M for Endowment for the Humanities and Arts

– $100M for NASA

– $25M for cleaning supplies for the Capital Building.

– $25M for additional House of Reps salary. — Jeremy Graham (@MtroSurvivalist) March 24, 2020

@SpeakerPelosi Coronavirus plan:

🤦‍♂️solar/wind tax credits

🤦‍♂️postal service debt

🤦‍♂️election law changes

🤦‍♂️carbon emission limits

🤦‍♂️$35M for Kennedy Center

🤦‍♂️immigration expansion

🤦‍♂️return of Obamaphones

🤦‍♂️community newspaper retirement plans

🤦‍♂️$15 minimum wage — Coffee Patriot 🔑 (@kernolsooner) March 24, 2020

What the fuck do solar tax credits have to do with fighting COVID-19? Why didn't you push back, you liberal hacks? — Scully 🇺🇸 (@dhighway61) March 24, 2020

Only one problem Nancy. We are able to see what’s in it this time. And it’s not looking good for you. — Matt S (@AmbassadorSeips) March 24, 2020

Lies. Easily exposed as such by simply reading. She forgot we can see this bill before it is passed. What an evil, soulless beast. — CryptoStang (@CoinspiracyCo) March 24, 2020

She's probably the smoothest liar I've ever seen in my life. — WTF___Over (@WTF___Over) March 24, 2020

How insulting is this. This scumbag thinks we are all stupid. Wake up people. — Angelo Andollini (@BobDoba06379859) March 24, 2020

Damn, even the #CNN babe's non-verbals show @SpeakerPelosi is lying her ass off!!! — Dave (@izzi987) March 24, 2020

What a huge lying scumbag. If you read any one page from her bill you would know that's the biggest lie ever. — Gillum's meth dealer. (@JatenAten) March 24, 2020

Oh, and also Republicans don’t care about children and don’t want those who depend on school meals to eat.

Speaker Pelosi describes how heartless the GOP are; they do not want to include children who needs subsidized meals that they would otherwise get in school in the new stimulus package. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/1SQTrMaeAs — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) March 24, 2020

She's flat out lying, no big deal though. Nom nom lefties eat it up. https://t.co/rt9q1c2nrM — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) March 24, 2020

Don’t pay attention to the fact that the states are handling kids who are getting free breakfast and lunch through school and making sure they are eating. Sounds like Princess Polident wants a Teachers Union slush fund. — MariaKunisch (@KunischMaria) March 24, 2020

Kids are getting fed by school districts. — Latauro (@Latauro2) March 24, 2020

Blatant lying. The kids in my county have already been getting food via a drive through system for a week. I’ve really had my fill of the lies. I have a family member that buys in to this crap! — Terri Woodham (@terribearri89) March 24, 2020

The schools in our area are closed yet providing lunches via brown bag pick up. Why? Because schools are closed but still have that money for the school yr that was just cancelled. — Dot2Trot (@Dot2Trot1) March 24, 2020

The schools are still serving lunches via pickup. Last I heard. — Eastern Chipmunk 🐿🐾 (@TStriatus) March 24, 2020

She’s spewing BS! The school districts are feeding the children! Even during this crisis! I take my son every day to pick up a HOT lunch and breakfast for the next day! — Kristi Garrett (@Tizbit) March 24, 2020

Kids have been getting their meals nonstop since schools shut down. That’s not going to stop — crs (@channe1z3r0) March 24, 2020

Hey, even Hillary Clinton is making sure New Yorkers know that kids are still getting free breakfast, lunch, and dinner:

New Yorkers: Please make sure folks in your community know about this program! https://t.co/IjsqEUpPn0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2020

Every time I hear the things that woman says, and her demeanor while saying them, part of me just sort of freezes in stunned disbelief that she was ever able to acquire such a powerful position in the US Government. — Stephen Saunders (@pathforone) March 24, 2020

We’ve read the bill; we know what’s in it.

