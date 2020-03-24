Joe Biden had quite the presence on TV Tuesday while never leaving the comfort of his makeshift living room studio. He appeared on “The View” to offer up some WTF moments, among them a lot of touching of his face and licking of his fingers. He appeared on CNN with Jake Tapper, who tried to demonstrate to the Democratic front-runner how to cough into his sleeve.
And for a while this afternoon, #NicolleWallace was trending on Twitter after Biden appeared on MSNBC and competed with Wallace to produce the most cringeworthy moment after Wallace thanked Biden seven times for agreeing to come on her show.
But now we’re hearing that we won’t be getting our shadow coronavirus briefing.
YAHOO NEWS: Joe Biden cancels online press briefing scheduled for Tuesday
— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) March 24, 2020
Joe Biden cancelled his online press briefing that was scheduled today after making appearances on CNN and The View. His campaign says he will do the briefing again tomorrow.
— Hunter Walker (@hunterw) March 24, 2020
Nap time?
— M Peterson (@maptokyo) March 24, 2020
Perhaps it's because he's a train wreck. Who can't see this.
— Lefty is Bernie or Bust 🔥 (@lisaquinninc) March 24, 2020
After a good nights rest, early morning adderall to see how it goes, some morning practice and maybe another by noon so that it kicks in right away during the shoot.
Then maybe he can get through 15 minutes.
Boy that sure would be impressive
— ☠Extinction🧬Oracle☠ (@Algorhythm0) March 24, 2020
Not healthy. Not even close.
— Airborne Heel (@abnheel) March 24, 2020
He was all tuckered out after 2 hours of work, poor thing.
— Kat 🌟 (@kathy_kitsona) March 24, 2020
Sleepy 😴 Joe needs his sleep 💤 time !
— pam425 (@pam4254) March 24, 2020
I’m genuinely embarrassed for him
— UMassUte 🇺🇸 (@adondaki) March 24, 2020
Yesterday's was *so* successful though. And the followup interviews even more so:https://t.co/3ws9FbUE59
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 24, 2020
He seriously looks like they slipped a jacket over his pajamas and propped him upright. No idea what's happening.
— Jeannie919 (@jeanmc919) March 24, 2020
My god have mercy on this poor man and end it. #SuspendBidenSuspend
— STOP SHAKING HANDS! Socially distant homeschooler (@FollowFew1) March 24, 2020
He has health problems and they are not wanting to admit it. His family needs to take care of him
— crafter00 (@crafternut) March 24, 2020
He coughed all through Tapper interview. Just sad at this point. They’re trying to get him through the finish line, if he were to win, then he will step down & his VP will assume the Presidency! This is their plan! But #Trump2020 so no worries!
— CT (@CTomme2) March 24, 2020
How can people support him? #HidenBiden #retirejoe
— Matthew (@MatthewCBertram) March 24, 2020
Usually under each arm while he walks.
— Gomes (@GomesBolt) March 24, 2020
He's been stretching himself too thin. Smart move.
— Jhonny Utahh (@THOMark77) March 24, 2020
It’s for the Best. Seriously pic.twitter.com/keGgYnhElR
— Guns&Sandwitches (@GunsnSandwitchs) March 24, 2020
Can’t they have it without him?
— Johnny (@johnnynats) March 24, 2020
What's wrong with Biden? https://t.co/sHCGy7ttau
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 24, 2020
I thought we were doing shadow briefings?
Trumps out there every day, for over an hour.
Joe can’t make through a few softball interviews and a short speech?
— Jaded_Eye (@Jaded_Pundit) March 24, 2020
He couldn't find the teleprompter.
— WillieWunPeeper (@WWP_1) March 24, 2020
The View did him in.
— Peachy The Fish Tank Cleaner Pie🇮🇱🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@PieslovePeaches) March 24, 2020
He's exhausted after looking for Hunter.
— SteveSt 1 🍀🇺🇸🇮🇪🍀 (@sstone1203) March 24, 2020
His media blitz today didn't go well, had to be told how to cough correctly.
— Ron mullikin (@mullikin_ron) March 24, 2020
Joe was on a roll with his press briefings strategy. He had one in a row.
— Michael Fox (@mfox11) March 24, 2020
His "cue card" guy was fired yesterday after a poor performance?
— Chris Clinkinbeard (@Clinkin53) March 24, 2020
You saw how good the last one went right?
— RLD Jr (@rldesmondjr) March 24, 2020
He's in his house. Why would he need to cancel?
— Aggie In Exile (@JoeNabicht) March 24, 2020
It's that damn #ChildhoodStutter again.
— David Henry (@imau2fan) March 24, 2020
He's getting the teleprompter fixed. Cut him some slack he's an old man.
— T Price (@70s_Child) March 24, 2020
Everything he has done this past week indicated they are terrified of him getting sick
TV studio in basement
Not seen for 2 weeks
Coughing
Maybe he is sick
— Genghis 💯🇬🇧🏴🇮🇱 (@Genghis02940246) March 24, 2020
— Living 518 (@Falze_AMB) March 24, 2020
He's under greater security since Hillary smelled a chance for the nomination. Don't want him falling mysteriously or something, now do we?
— realPierreDelecto (@RealDelecto) March 24, 2020
Poor conservative Jennifer Rubin is going to be disappointed after she declared there should be more press coverage of Biden’s briefings and less of President Trump’s.
