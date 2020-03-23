Yes, there are people out there on Twitter wondering if Donald Trump is going to be tried at The Hague after the Trump administration is defeated in November and the coronavirus has passed. After all, a drug that Trump talked up as a possible cure for COVID-19 — and that is scheduled to be rolled out in trials in New York tomorrow — killed a man and left his wife in the ICU. That blood is on Trump’s hands.

That tweet is causing an uproar among the Resistance, but we’ve already been informed that taking 2 grams of the medication could cause an overdose; it’s prescribed typically in tablets of 200 mg.

Also, if you click through to the hospital’s website and read the rest of the story, the couple wasn’t even self-prescribing chloroquine tablets; they were ingesting an ingredient in aquarium cleaner:

A man has died and his wife is under critical care after the couple, both in their 60s, ingested chloroquine phosphate, an additive commonly used at aquariums to clean fish tanks. Within thirty minutes of ingestion, the couple experienced immediate effects requiring admittance to a nearby Banner Health hospital.

Most patients who become infected with COVID-19 will only require symptomatic care and self-isolation to prevent the risk of infecting others. Check first with a primary care physician. The routine use of specific treatments, including medications described as ‘anti-COVID-19’, is not recommended for non-hospitalized patients, including the anti-malarial drug chloroquine.

“We are strongly urging the medical community to not prescribe this medication to any non-hospitalized patients,” said Dr. Brooks.

In other words, see a doctor.

But the blood is still on Trump’s hands because he put the word out there that there was a promising combination of drugs.

