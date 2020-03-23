A lot of people have laid out some of the ridiculous language in the House’s 1,400-page coronavirus relief bill; Sen. Tom Cotton just tweeted a list of Democratic demands, such as requiring corporations to submit pay statistics by race and race and gender statistics for all corporate boards at companies receiving assistance. And yet Joe Biden is complaining about the bill not having enough conditions.

Biden’s jumping on the “$500 billion slush fund” talking point that David Frum has called a secret, no-strings payout to the Trump family.

A $500 billion slush fund for corporations with almost no conditions is unacceptable. We have to ensure the help these companies receive goes to their workers — not their CEOs. It's time for President Trump and Mitch McConnell to put American families first. https://t.co/SWU2bLhCGj — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 23, 2020

Notice that Biden uses as his springboard a tweet from CNN about Democrats “saying” they want to prioritize workers above companies. Notice also that he doesn’t mention that the language creating this “slush fund” is also in the Democratic version of the bill, only the amount is only $150 billion.

But what’s most ridiculous is Biden’s claim that there are “almost no conditions.” Rep. Dan Crenshaw took that claim apart in another thread.

Here is the text on the $500B portion of the bill: Direct Lending Limitations: executive total compensation may not exceed $425,000; prohibition of stock buybacks during the duration of the loan; borrowers must maintain existing payroll as of March 13. Dems are lying. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 23, 2020

And here is Biden spreading the same falsehoods: https://t.co/ocedGVB2cP Where are reporters to fact-check this? Why is it only people on the right holding Democrats accountable for these blatant falsehoods? — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 23, 2020

No conditions?!? It caps executive pay, bars companies from firing employees, and prohibits stock buybacks. And all loans must be reported to Congress within 7 days of authorization with updates provided every 30 days. https://t.co/o58WrEd1Si — Brandon Arnold (@BrandonNTU) March 23, 2020

Joe…stop lying! There is no slush fund! Corporations cannot use the money to provide raises for Executives or buy back their own stock. It is a loan to all corporations. Only Sm Biz will get a grant if they do not terminate anyone.

Stop lying! https://t.co/LvSPXdTKuT — Reggie Castle (@rec3400) March 23, 2020

Hey Joe, have you read the bill, or just reverberating? https://t.co/Rf3zOKMGpA — Don "I am the" Walrus (@donwalrus) March 23, 2020

What about money for solar panels. Does that help curing the virus. Everytime ya'll pass a bill ya'll put all kinds of crap in it so ya'll make money. That's why the Congress has a 10 percent approval. Ya'll are all a disgrace to this country. https://t.co/oimgoOEjUx — Big Dog, RNG (@DavidTh43075420) March 23, 2020

Hey Sleepy Joe, What about Airline CO2 emissions in the bill proposed by democrats? How is that going to help against the #ChineseVirus? Or corporate race statistics in the bill? How does that help against the #WuhanVirus #DemocratsHateAmerica https://t.co/jGFX0JCvb7 — Fjkii (@Fjkii3) March 23, 2020

Seriously #SenateDemocrats ?!! Airline emissions and voter registration?!!!! Race reports on corporate boards?!!! That's what's on your mind while businesses are folding, people are losing jobs and can't pay rent or buy food?!!!! — Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) March 23, 2020

Joe Biden is once again spreading #FakeNews. The BIPARTISAN Senate bill included: -Checks for Individuals & Families

-Unemployment Insurance

-Small Business Loans

-Funding for Hospitals, Vaccines, CDC, Veteran Healthcare, K12 Education, & FEMA. Stop the lies and the politics. https://t.co/TgGV5kFb0E — America First (@AmericaFirstPAC) March 23, 2020

This is what we’re supposed to get from Biden’s shadow president coronavirus addresses to the nation?

