Josh Hawley is among many (if not all) Republican senators who are calling for the House to send them a clean coronavirus relief bill. He also addressed the Democrat talking point that there’s a $500 billion “slush fund” for President Trump included, noting on Sunday that despite what Joe Biden says, there are plenty of conditions on corporations for the use of the money:

It’s time for the Senate to get this done. People are hurting. And I want to be clear: any relief for big corporations must limit executive compensation, ban stock buybacks, & require companies to pay back loans w/ interest. Or I’m not voting for it. — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 23, 2020

Democratic strategist Alex Witt zinged Hawley for taking three days off to grill while the pandemic was spreading.

Listen, I agree. I just wish Josh Hawley had felt this way last weekend when he took three days off to grill while a pandemic was spreading like wild fire: https://t.co/GKAJv6Hm6o https://t.co/MimnbVeZo5 — Alex Witt (@alexandriajwitt) March 23, 2020

Why? Because he posted a tweet of a grill?

As Joe Biden would say, “Come on, man!”

This is libel. — Bridgette Reilly (@BridgetteReilly) March 23, 2020

Hawley took time to straighten out Witt:

Took time off? Excuse me? I never left DC. I remained at my duty station, on call, waiting for Nancy Pelosi to send us a bill to act on. And now the country is again waiting for your party to stop playing pathetic partisan games & PASS RELIEF for Missouri & the nation https://t.co/HrJEa7EEza — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 23, 2020

So why don’t Dems cut the BS and do something to help real people, like the thousands of Missourians awaiting direct cash relief who can’t get it because your party won’t answer the call — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 23, 2020

boom — hawser (@jdsteelman) March 23, 2020

@AlexandriaWitt Mr. Hawley grilled for THREE days? Sorry I missed out on that feast! Utter nonsense tweet, Ms. Witt. — Upstater (@PlatinumtoElite) March 23, 2020

What a devil. He likes to grill a steak. Tough sell on that one. — Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) March 23, 2020

Keep going Josh. The Dems are disgraceful holding up this bill and trying to cram everything but the kitchen sink into it. People are hurting and they don't seem to care. — mb🇺🇸 (@baseball2you) March 23, 2020

Nancy Pelosi is not running for re-election. She has nothing to lose. Her goal is to hurt Trump and the economy in hopes the Dems take the White House. She doesn't give a damn about anything else, she has one goal and all the other Dems are falling instep behind her. — NME (@hermitlady63) March 23, 2020

There is no bottom. — Rovin'Gambler (@RovinGambler) March 23, 2020

Maybe there should be a rule that no member of Congress gets to eat until a stimulus bill is passed.

