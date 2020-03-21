Earlier this week when Iran toady Ben Rhodes called it a “moral abomination” that the Trump administration was going to keep in place economic sanctions against Iran despite it being a hotspot of the coronavirus outbreak, a lot of people chimed in to remind him that the sanctions didn’t affect humanitarian aid.

That also seems to have escaped the knowledge of Rep. Ilhan Omar, who opposes sanctions on the grounds that they’re “economic warfare” and yet is 100 percent on board with the BDS movement against Israel. Reacting to a Reuters story about the sanctions, Omar declared them “supervillain-level cruelty” in the face of the COVID crisis there.

A person dies from coronavirus every 10 minutes in Iran 50 become infected every hour. Keeping in place economic sanctions on Iran right now is just supervillain-level cruelty. https://t.co/ulNooB9CCU — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 20, 2020

Reuters even reported that the imposition of sanctions “does not stop the flow of humanitarian goods.”

This is genocide. This is imperialist violence and genocide. The United States and those responsible should be tried for crimes against humanity. — A Burrow Owl ☭ (@GreenJanilo) March 20, 2020

I have an idea. How about the mullahs take the money they're using to fund terrorism and used it too save their own people. — Evan Sayet (@EvanSayet) March 20, 2020

There are NO sanctions on medical supplies to Iran and in addition we are also offering them aid. — Luis (@luismen1991) March 20, 2020

Would it be silly to point out that there are no sanctions on humanitarian aid or would that disrupt your shilling for the despotic regime in Iran? — Robert Moline (@DunEdainMN) March 21, 2020

Sanctions don't exist for food and medical aid.

US offered support, it was denied.

Stop lying and pandering. — Blake Ferguson (@BFerguson11) March 20, 2020

Not at all related to you. If the sanctions are lifted, the Iranian government will seek to transfer money and weapons to terrorist groups. Not to help sick people. Please do not help the Islamic State under the pretext of illness. — اکانت نا امن (@YKlY0Rn2ObIt8CG) March 21, 2020

We have been hostage to this religious government in Iran for forty years — اکانت نا امن (@YKlY0Rn2ObIt8CG) March 21, 2020

Instead of shilling for the #Iran regime, perhaps you might instead suggest the they invest more in health and welfare of its people, instead of fanning worldwide terror and suppressing human rights? That ought free up some much needed funds! #CoronaVirus — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) March 20, 2020

If she cared about the people of Iran and not just their oppressive terrorist regime, she'd ask for *supplies* to be sent (which we've already offered) not cash for the pockets of Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthi terrorists they'd undoubtedly send it to. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) March 20, 2020

Isn’t this the country that fired live ammunition against citizens protesting the country’s denial that it downed a Ukraine-bound passenger flight, killing 176? They don’t seem that concerned about the lives of their citizens if they’re killing protesters in the streets.

They just bombed and attacked a base where I have family stationed 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Thee Intrinsic Beast of the Hidden Leaf (@Chan_Channnnn) March 20, 2020

They blew up a jet! — JamesWoodsStanAccount (@woods_account) March 20, 2020

Ilhan had no word to spare when Iran shot at least 1,500 protesters to death in their very own streets. We pleaded with her to say something, but she couldn't be bothered because it's not Iranian people she supports, it's their murderers. The regime. https://t.co/SqOhcKxWep — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) March 20, 2020

Iran keeping its nuclear weapons program in spite of the world’s wishes during these times is supervillain evil. One simple decision on their part and they’d be flooded with aid. — David Worley (@WorleyDA) March 20, 2020

Why are you supporting a bunch of terrorists? IRGC just wants to receive cash for funding their terrorist activities and no normal Iranian people would be benefited from that cash. Iran has billions of $ in the banks and even they are supported to purchase food and medical aids — Navid Molavi (@navid_molavi) March 21, 2020

OMG!!!!!!!!! Do you know what super-villain cruelty is? Me, being sent fleeing from my country by your beloved Iranian terrorists in Syria. Me and 7 million Syrians like me, hundreds of thousands of whom flooded Europe. Tell your Ayatollah buddies to get the hell out of Syria. — Aboud Dandachi (@abouddandachi) March 21, 2020

I am an Iranian, I live inside Iran, and I say we do not have such a request, and we completely disagree with the removal of sanctions, not only, but also millions of Iranian people. I think this is your insistence more to find a way to finance the regime and terrorist forces — پیرمرد دهه هفتادی🦁🌞 (@10he70iam) March 21, 2020

الم (الف لام میم)

گه نخور جیندا

Tranlate: Fu-ck off As an Iranian, I agree with Trump's policy of maximum pressure on the mullahs#IraniansSupportSanctions

#DoNotEaseSanctions — مردان دماوند (@MardaneDamavand) March 21, 2020

Has Omar ever done anything in Congress to help the district she represents, or does she exist just to back the governments of Iran and Venezuela?

