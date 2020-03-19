We’re not sure when this video post by Alex Bruesewitz was shot other than sometime during Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, but in light of all we know about the People’s Republic of China suppressing information about the coronavirus until it had spread like wildfire, it takes on special relevance. We all know that Biden doesn’t believe that China poses a serious competitive threat to the United States economically — “Come on, man!” — but then he went on to add that the Chinese government aren’t bad folks.

Trending

Alyssa Milano teared up and thanked God for Biden’s leadership when he gave his “presidential address” to the nation on the coronavirus.

Speaking of, we believe the courts are still waiting for Hunter Biden to come up with his financial records to determine his child support payments. He’s not a bad guy, guys.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinacompetitionJoe Bidennot bad folks