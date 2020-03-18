We’ve never heard so many good things about China before, but now the country’s propaganda is catching on. Consider the state-run Xinhua News service, which just today reported that the White House “desperately needs a scapegoat for its ineptitude” in fighting the coronavirus, and President Trump has settled on China for some reason that escapes us.

Richard N. Haass, president of the Council of Foreign Relations, says that America’s reputation has taken a bit of a hit for how little we’re doing for others, while China is seen worldwide as “meeting the challenge at home and offering help to others.”

Hopefully, liberals and the media will cool it a bit tomorrow with the Chinese propaganda; today was a bit over the top.

