President Trump on Monday afternoon held a teleconference with the nation’s governors and said it went very well. He also added that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to do more, which didn’t go over too well.

I have to do more? No — YOU have to do something! You’re supposed to be the President. https://t.co/tYeDt1lcOZ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 16, 2020

Cuomo even posted a screenshot of the deleted tweet:

Turns out the only reason Trump deleted it was to fix the typo in “nation’s.” He fixed that and re-posted:

Just had a very good tele-conference with Nation’s Governors. Went very well. Cuomo of New York has to “do more”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

We think it’s pretty funny — in a sad way — that Cuomo seems to be passing the buck up the ladder to the federal government. “I have to do more? No — YOU have to do something!” We’re pretty sure having a tantrum wasn’t what Trump meant by doing more.

Also, it’s pretty funny that just last week Cuomo was calling on the federal government to decentralize the testing process.

Gov. Cuomo calling on the federal government to decentralize the testing process and allow individual "states to their thing." Says Pence seemed in favor of it. And he's right. Unleash the private sector and state governments to move ahead with their own testing without red tape — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 13, 2020

But now he’s pissy because the president said he needs to do more.

Yes. You're in charge of the biggest city in the country. Stop passing the buck to the federal government. — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) March 16, 2020

We are a Republic. Read the Constitution and understand the power of the States Vs Power of the President. #Trump2020 — Annie La B 🦅🇺🇸 (@arelab13) March 16, 2020

You are just as bad as Governor Clueless of California pic.twitter.com/BZVirao2GZ — Craig Gardner (@ciesaro) March 16, 2020

You’re in charge of NY, not @realDonaldTrump, not the federal government. — Marie @MarineMom (@iluvtwitch) March 16, 2020

Andrew Cuomo right now pic.twitter.com/qVhNxCXVcN — Straight Savage (@BigSavage80) March 16, 2020

I believe that’s why we have a Constitution . I believe it was the purpose of individual states not to rely on the Federal gov. for everything — 🌻Andrea Watson🌻🌟🌟🌟 (@3Panda3) March 16, 2020

Do your job or resign, Fredo’s brother. — FazNo4 (@FazNo4) March 16, 2020

Stop trying to pass the buck. Find some strength and deal with this. — Maple Sugar⭐⭐⭐ (@MapleSu83765869) March 16, 2020

He's admitting he's lost control of his state. Problems are supposed to be handled at the lowest level of government possible, apparently he can no longer handle it if he thinks the president should do more. — william hughes (@HughesSarge) March 16, 2020

It's your state, dummy. When Trump was trying to enforce immigration laws, you blocked the his administration. Now everything is THEIR responsibility? Get bent. — Pepé le Putin, Not A Russian Bot (@MyronGaines17) March 16, 2020

Dude, stop.

You wanted the job, you got it. Now do it. #Federalism — D. K. USA🇺🇸 (@DeniseK_USA) March 16, 2020

A lot of liberals are suddenly discovering federalism.

do you want Feds to take over NY ? states have their own responsibilities pic.twitter.com/HyPQz0rpaN — Q+ (@MAGAChronicle) March 16, 2020

Get your ass to work and quit fighting with the President. Good God! — christian baldwin (@christianbal4) March 16, 2020

STFU and do something @NYGovCuomo — Rick (@EndtheMadness20) March 16, 2020

You want Trump to declare martial law so you can excoriate him for declaring martial law. We’re all on to you Leftists. — Orpheus 🥃🇺🇸 (@BulleitBro) March 16, 2020

You didn’t want to be governor? — 🍗🎄Fred-O Acosta, Concentrate..🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) March 16, 2020

what if, and this is just a hypothesis, what if the state of New York, with one of the three largest cities in the country, needs to use different measures than, say, the state of Wyoming, and the president is leaving it up to governors to determine their most pressing needs https://t.co/EiXnSkfuDM — Emily Red (@Emily30Red) March 16, 2020

Absolutely right to have states scale to their needs 👍

And then on down to cities and towns.

Large metro and rural cities require different strategies. — ✨✨✨ Galaxy Glitterz 🍀 (@GalaxyGlitterz) March 16, 2020

Almost like… what's that term…oh, federalism. — Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) March 16, 2020

POTUS told the governors NOT TO WAIT but try to get things moving on their own. MORE FAKE NEWS. — Elena Duggan (@cliffsiders) March 16, 2020

If the POTUS is supposed to make all major decisions regarding States, what is the purpose of the Governor of those states? I am happy to say our Texas Governor actually does his job with pride. — Glenda Galvez🔸 (@GlendaGalvez4) March 16, 2020

Governors have an especially tough job now, as does the president; let’s see which ones have the mettle to deal with this crisis in their own states.

