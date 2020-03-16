You probably missed it over the weekend, but Rep. Ayanna Pressley told Al Sharpton on MSNBC that with the coronavirus spreading, now is the time to start commuting prison sentences.

So while one member of the Squad thinks the coronavirus is a good reason to start letting people out of prison, the Legal Aid Society has issued a statement calling for a moratorium on arrests by the New York Police Department, which should be society’s last priority during a pandemic.

Seriously? No arrests because holding cells are “literal breeding grounds for infectious diseases such as COVID-19. The continued incarceration of our clients during this health crisis could very well carry a death sentence.”

Not surprisingly, the NYC Police Benevolent Association disagrees.

Never let a crisis go to waste, huh?

 

 

