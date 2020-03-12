We had to check their feed to make sure this wasn’t a parody account, but it’s real: The group convinced that the human race has only a few years left before extinction because of climate change has canceled a die-in because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Extinction Rebellion can always be counted on to respond to the science.

