As Twitchy reported earlier, The Atlantic just today was pondering what it is about Hillary Clinton that makes so many people want her to just go away. Speaking of the devil, the president of Earth 2 chimed in Thursday with her own list of tips for President Trump to help him deal with the coronavirus outbreak, because it wasn’t enough that both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders gave televised statements on how they’d handle it.

I know this is all hard for you, @realdonaldtrump, so let me spell it out: – Free testing

– Fee waivers

– Emergency sick leave

– Quarantines

– Cancellations

– Giving a damn — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 12, 2020

Free testing, cancellations, quarantines … maybe even a ban on incoming European flights? Or no? In any case, just as in Biden’s case, all of these sound awfully familiar for some reason, like we’d just heard them the night before.

President Trump literally announced all of this last night. https://t.co/DggKJqRZ27 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 12, 2020

Trump is already doing all these things. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 12, 2020

As usual, she’s about 2 weeks behind. — Gerrit Cramer (@cramer_gerrit) March 12, 2020

Well, she still thinks she was secretary of state during the SARS outbreak Also, the only thing she really gives a damn about is a shot at the white house and herself. — Cheryl Benson – Text Trump To 88022 (@cbensonhunt) March 12, 2020

Am I in the twilight zone?! Didn’t president Trump address all of this already? pic.twitter.com/xYhgJFQ8sx — Tara LaRosa (@TaraLaRosa) March 12, 2020

It's almost like she took notes from Trump's address…😂😂😂😂😂😂 — I'm your Huckleberry❌ (@trenttdogg) March 12, 2020

Trump already covered this. Next — Kambree (@KamVTV) March 12, 2020

She was was drinking then and missed it — Slappy Joe (@peakeman) March 12, 2020

She was hammered — Iron Range Ande (@angry_ande) March 12, 2020

Same thing that Sleepy Dopey Joe said today as well. It’s nice that they agree with what our President has done already! — Flowerlover48 (@smontgomery48) March 12, 2020

Hillary, let the PRESIDENT do his job — Joey Saladino (@JoeySalads) March 12, 2020

0-2 in presidential elections — Jameson Kamm (@KammJameson) March 12, 2020

I know this is hard for you, @HillaryClinton, so let me spell it out: – You are not President

– You are not President

– You are not President

– You are not President

– You are not President

– You are not President — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 12, 2020

I know this is hard for you Hillary, so let me spell it out: -You'll never be President — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 12, 2020

You will never be president. — mallen (@mallen2010) March 12, 2020

I know you like ignoring reality, but he’s doing all those things. Know why? Because he’s the president 🙂 — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 12, 2020

You would have made an awful President. — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) March 12, 2020

I know this is all hard for you @HillaryClinton so let me spell it out. pic.twitter.com/zSHSuL5R7M — Craig Gardner (@ciesaro) March 12, 2020

My God. Why are you still flapping your jaws!?! — ⚜️⚜️⚜ ⚜️ Kathleen ⚜️ ⚜️ ⚜️ ⚜️ (@KNP2BP) March 12, 2020

The administration is doing all of these things and you're still not the president. Cry more — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 12, 2020

Shouldn’t she be tweeting about how the travel ban is racist and xenophobic rather than directly lifting her talking points from Trump?

