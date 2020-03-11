The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the Trump administration’s controversial “Remain in Mexico” policy may remain in place while legal challenges play out in lower courts.

The policy has asylum-seekers crossing the border from Mexico into the United States to wait in Mexico for their court hearings.

The AP reports:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would allow the Trump administration to continue enforcing a policy that makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings, despite lower court rulings that the policy probably is illegal.

The justices’ order, over a dissenting vote by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, overturns a lower court order that would have blocked the policy, at least for people arriving at the border crossings in Arizona and California. The lower court order was to have taken effect on Thursday. Instead, the “Remain in Mexico” policy will remain in force while a lawsuit challenging it plays out in the courts, probably at least through the end of President Donald Trump’s term in January.

Amnesty International is not pleased:

Then again, other people consider the Supreme Court’s decision:

As Twitchy reported in October 2018, Mexico had offered asylum to that massive migrant caravan, including shelter, medical attention, schooling, and jobs to Central Americans who agreed to stay in the southern Mexico states of Chiapas or Oaxaca. “Our destiny is to get to the [U.S.] border,” said one migrant from Honduras.

The idea is you’re supposed to seek asylum in the first country you reach, not trek across the full length of Mexico to choose your country. That’s the idea, anyway.

