The conventional wisdom is that it was all over for Bernie Sanders once Joe Biden won Michigan Tuesday night. We still have a debate coming up Sunday night (hopefully) where we’ll finally get to hear Sanders and Biden go at it one-on-one. Biden’s always been seen as the “moderate” candidate, although he’s already been forced to the left on many issues to align with where the Democratic Party is now versus the one he knew when he was vice president.

Sanders surrogate Linda Sarsour thinks it’s “fair and reasonable” for Sanders supporters to push Biden even further left if he wants their support in the general election. Biden’s going to have to “concede and negotiate on issues.”

If Biden gets this nomination and wants Bernie supporters – he’s going to have to concede & negotiate on issues. We need to be able to inspire voters on the issues that moved us/them to support Bernie Sanders. I think this is fair and reasonable. We have to push him to the left. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) March 11, 2020

Imagine if Sanders had thrashed Biden the way Biden is thrashing him and then Biden supporters were like, "Ok, you've won but here is our list of demands because you have to move to the right." I don't think Team Sanders (or any victorious campaign) would be terrible receptive. https://t.co/mRO1V0qvMH — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) March 11, 2020

The communists are upset that they're going to have get jobs now and pay their own bills 😂 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 11, 2020

They've already got the Furry promising to come and take our guns. What more do they want? — Gasoline Pouring Gator Fan (@Gator_Country) March 11, 2020

Nice try. If Democrats are choosing Biden that means Bernie failed to persuade the voters. As a loser, you need to swallow your pride and get over it. Demands are childish, having an adult conversation to work towards common ground is the best approach. #StopBeingDivise 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/Q1TFBJvV0H — Ray Aldridge (@rayntpa) March 11, 2020

I appreciate how the entirety of Bernie camp act like this is the first time they’ve experienced electoral politics and assume it should involve policy participation trophies. https://t.co/I1WDPDP0Ca — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 11, 2020

What's to the left of open borders, infanticide, raising taxes, Medicare for all, and gun-grabbing? 😧 https://t.co/jDiKanVY3D — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 11, 2020

The losers do not get to dictate their terms of surrender, especially when they were soundly rejected by the voters in a landslide. https://t.co/71oIccadp8 — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) March 11, 2020

Ah yes, the classic election strategy of getting more extreme for the general election. Truly shocking this lot couldn’t win the primary fight. https://t.co/XqpESKPrqE — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 11, 2020

“Vote blue no matter who” but only if Biden is willing to support the same antisemitism and socialism we were pushing https://t.co/coIVoKx8hJ — Ashley ✡️ (@ashleyblair21) March 11, 2020

Translation: We now see our path to victory is gone and if Biden wants to pay me to stump for him then he better start calling Zionism creepy & promising free everything. @lsarsour https://t.co/6AFQ5ZqjHn — Bryan E. Leib (@realBryanLeib) March 11, 2020

Here's another take: Most Democratic voters rejected Bernie and his toxic (and sometimes anti-Semitic) followers and there is really no need to try to make them happy in the general election. https://t.co/tKwReVEBvR — Howard Lovy (@Howard_Lovy) March 11, 2020

Push Biden to the left, push the Jews into the sea… This broad sure is pushy! https://t.co/1U1eaM7mBy — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 11, 2020

"We will dictate the terms of our surrender." – a small minority of the country. https://t.co/6L0Iy0mp2m — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 11, 2020

This is very smart. If the Left rejects Bernie's policies in the primaries, surely the moderates and Right will accept them in the general election. You are very good at coming up with not dumb ideas. https://t.co/bB7flrJiH5 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 11, 2020

I don't think you understand losing very well. Threats is not something we respond to and we have a history with the "bust" campaign. So if you want anything going forward, better show some humility and respect. https://t.co/1UIfxNL12o — Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) March 11, 2020

Get bent Marxist. If people wanted what Bernie was selling, they would’ve voted for him. https://t.co/gRd1rCguDs — Matt Nelson (@MJNDesigner) March 11, 2020

Imagine tanking an entire progressive movement (the Women's March) and then being a leader on a failed campaign (Bernie 2020), and still thinking your opinion on what needs to be done to succeed is needed. https://t.co/8AH63Wh7Ag — JC (@jcinthelibrary) March 11, 2020

I don't think that's how it works https://t.co/ortSZyoxCs — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) March 11, 2020

The people are saying (by voting) that they don't want a candidate who is as far left as Bernie so, I don't really see the point of demanding that Biden adopt all his policies and threatening not to vote for Biden if he doesn't.

Am I the only one who gets this? https://t.co/N1HzCT0KaI — Foul Mouthed Mom 🤷‍♀️ (@IamNurseTrish) March 11, 2020

Revolution cancelled due to lack of interest. Sorry. https://t.co/gOb1N55bwz — Judean Peoples Front (@JudeanPF) March 11, 2020

This is the bargaining stage of grief, innit? https://t.co/ZdKnMskGz7 — Madame Satan Says Vote 4 Joe or U Want Poors 2 Die (@MadamS8N) March 11, 2020

Hilarious that she thinks this is a winning strategy. https://t.co/jA5b5Oxr55 — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) March 11, 2020

Counteroffer: You vote for Biden or you get four more years of Trump. In exchange, Biden gives you jackshit https://t.co/wTNg7geNsH — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 11, 2020

This level of arrogance is usually reserved for angry white males. Impressive. 😳 https://t.co/bdkYMe0KjW — Gregory Ealey (@EaleyGregory) March 11, 2020

This chick is nuts. https://t.co/I6ZLbFRblJ — Hillary Won (@NYAnna22) March 11, 2020

So Joe Biden’s going to have to say some kind words about Fidel Castro during the debates if he wants the support of the Bernie Bros? Let’s hope he does.

