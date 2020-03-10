As you’ve read here on Twitchy, it is now considered racist to refer to COVID-19 as the Wuhan coronavirus, even though just about every mainstream newspaper and cable news channel was calling it just that two weeks ago. Never mind that Wuhan isn’t a race, nor is China.

People have been after Rep. Kevin McCarthy for a couple of days now because he sent a tweet warning of the Chinese coronavirus, and now Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling it a bigoted statement and demanding that McCarthy take down the tweet and apologize.

Bigoted statements which spread misinformation and blame Asians and the Asian American community for #coronavirus make us all less safe. @GOPLeader must delete this tweet and apologize immediately. pic.twitter.com/twzCcVAWDH — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 10, 2020

Where, exactly, does he blame the Asian American community for the coronavirus? He’s just pointing people to the CDC’s website.

They don't want you to be reminded that this virus started and spread in China, because then they can't blame the Republicans. https://t.co/n9xutK08nt — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 11, 2020

It began in communist China… find it on a map. If you need assistance, ask @SenFeinstein's chauffeur. — Marilyn (@AgnesClaire) March 11, 2020

Hey Nancy – China is located in Asia! That’s the country where this started and that’s the country that concealed the problem. — Thomas Scelfo (@TomScelfo) March 10, 2020

Do you Dems do anything other than attack and condemn? What are so afraid of, hmmm? — HumorHippo (@PhilJoh38172025) March 11, 2020

I really think im switching parties due to @DNC victim playing policies — doug andris (@AndrisDoug) March 10, 2020

OMG get a grip. It’s a virus from China. — TegrityFarms (@Tegrity3) March 10, 2020

No one is blaming Asians. It originated in China. The CDC keeps track of different viruses, etc. & where they originate. Its important. Should we not then name wild fires? Not very bright Nancy. — Debycakes (@debycakes427) March 11, 2020

Lyme Disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Hanta Virus, Venezuelan Equine Encephalitis, Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever, Japanese Encephalitis, & Rift Valley Fever – standard disease naming conventions at work here, nothing racist .. — Eric C. (@ebcunni) March 10, 2020

The virtue signaling about this is so over top ridiculous. — Don'tBeTheOnion (@DontBeTheOnion) March 10, 2020

It originated in Wuhan, China — Technoviking (@LLeanuna) March 10, 2020

Peak 2020, people claiming bigotry for saying the origin of a virus. — Mr Stitches (@mr_mojo112978) March 10, 2020

Are you crazy!?!🤣 Bowing to Omar again and that wonderful Chinese regime @SpeakerPelosi — Ann NMB HAM (@travelgirlann2) March 11, 2020

Bigoted?? It’s the truth plain and simple — Mark (@Mark40480915) March 10, 2020

I know right? I went to the bakery today and somebody asked for French bread! Racist! — kJ (@JCBolWag) March 11, 2020

It is common practice to name specific strains by using the location of origin to help differentiate between strains. It's not misinformation. Just not completely accurate. Its actually the Wuhan Coronavirus. Wuhan is in…….China. — 𝕵𝖚𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖓 𝕳𝖔𝖌𝖆𝖓 (@Lacimeh) March 10, 2020

Hmm the origin of the Virus was in fact China … He said nothing about Asian people … STOP IT @SpeakerPelosi — Lori Ann (@Lori1981Ann1) March 10, 2020

To hell with how many deaths the virus causes, it's more important that we're politically correct! — JUST ME (@yruwhining) March 10, 2020

If this originated in China, Chinese Corona sounds appropriate. If a particular strain of flu originated in Spain for instance, Spanish Flu seems appropriate. What am I missing? — TimTheEnchanter (@TimTheEnchant12) March 11, 2020

All Asians are Chinese -Nancy Pelosi 2020 — Corbin (@Corbin_D_C) March 10, 2020

Asian and Chinese are not interchangeable words ….free your mind and the rest will follow. — John B Dumb (@JohnBDumb1) March 10, 2020

I am Chinese, I don’t mind we all call it Wuhan Virus, actually we should. Calling it Chinese or China virus is a bit uncomfortable, but still not out of ordinary. COVID-19 should be: China Originated Virus Infectious Disease-19. — tomraider (@bcctomraider) March 10, 2020

