As you’ve read here on Twitchy, it is now considered racist to refer to COVID-19 as the Wuhan coronavirus, even though just about every mainstream newspaper and cable news channel was calling it just that two weeks ago. Never mind that Wuhan isn’t a race, nor is China.

People have been after Rep. Kevin McCarthy for a couple of days now because he sent a tweet warning of the Chinese coronavirus, and now Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling it a bigoted statement and demanding that McCarthy take down the tweet and apologize.

Where, exactly, does he blame the Asian American community for the coronavirus? He’s just pointing people to the CDC’s website.

