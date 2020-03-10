Actually, Rep. Lee Zeldin was even more blunt than the headline suggests. A lot of people are keeping a close eye on whom Joe Biden picks to be his running mate because even he has suggested he’d only serve one term if elected, and then there’s the fear that he’d select Hillary Clinton, even though he’s pretty much promised to have a minority woman serve in that position.

Yes, there is a lot of speculation about Biden’s apparent cognitive decline, and Zeldin wants to know who would be president if Biden were actually elected.

Trending

Let’s see how Biden does in the debate against Bernie Sanders at least; maybe the old Joe Biden will make a reappearance and surprise us all.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: handlersJoe BidenLee Zeldinpresident