Here’s something we learned today: March 10 is apparently Abortion Provider Appreciation Day, and NARAL’s president, Ilyse Hogue, is wishing a happy one to all of those real-life superheroes out there who kill unwanted babies so their moms can go on to win Golden Globe awards and do whatever it is that actress Busy Philipps does. Alyssa Milano will certainly be celebrating too.

Happy Abortion Provider Appreciation Day to all those who enable women to control their own destinies! You are all real live superheroes. #CelebrateAbortionProviders pic.twitter.com/oIWhHOuH3F — ilyse hogue (@ilyseh) March 10, 2020

Kind of cheeky to use a GIF of DC Comics’ Justice League to represent a bunch of abortionists. Superheroes usually save the lives of the innocent.

This is disgusting. — HollyFay (@HollyFay2020) March 10, 2020

I love that the side that’s defending their “right” to kill unborn babies is acting morally superior to the side that’s defending the lives of unborn babies. You can’t have both. — Laughing at Leftists (@FulbrookAndrew) March 10, 2020

real superheros don't kill the weak and defenseless…. — RunRoseRun (@rosaboo909) March 10, 2020

The Justice League super heroes are symbols of hope, directly contradictory what abortion providers provide. — Lee Spector, Ed.D. (@lspect01) March 10, 2020

Heroes protect the unborn. They don't destroy them. There is nothing to appreciate when it comes to ending innocent life. — Paul A Marketos (@PaulAMarketos) March 10, 2020

Real super heroes defend the weak and voiceless not destroy them. — AmyGinTexas (@AmyGinTexas) March 10, 2020

They kill babies. Super heroes usually defend the weak, not dismember them. — thestripedrose (@thestripedrose) March 10, 2020

seek help seriously — 🦋LadyLiberty🇺🇸🌟 (@katwoman426) March 10, 2020

This pleases Baal. — Richard Pichers (@RichardPichers) March 10, 2020

I think its ok to make abortion taboo & something to feel shame over. There should be some guilt associated with murdering innocent babies. This celebration of evil is sickening IMO. There is nothing heroic about it. — Frank 🇨🇦 Bullitt (@FranksBullitts) March 10, 2020

It just comes off really ghoulish. You don't have to make it ghoulish to be pro choice. Remember when we said "safe, legal and rare" and treated this as a very difficult decision for women? Now we're #ShoutYourAbortion and it got ghoulish. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) March 10, 2020

I am in shock of your evil display.. — 😘😘 (@HansonStela) March 10, 2020

"Nobody celebrates abortion." — Reagan's Raptor (@ReagansRaptor) March 10, 2020

Adding this to the "Nobody celebrates abortion" files. — Fetus That Was Born (@cheapoldbstd) March 10, 2020

Example 3554577545 for when liberals claims they don’t celebrate abortion — Stinky T. Cat (@stinkytcat1) March 10, 2020

Even when I was pro-choice I never saw abortion providers this way. In fact, in my experience, they were cold & distant. Heroes save lives, they don't terminate them. Abortion providers literally profit off women & ending lives of developing children.That would make them villians — Don'tTreadOnBaby (@DontTreadOnBaby) March 10, 2020

Disgusting. They are “real live super heroes” for…….killing defenseless babies. The liberal mind is truly dangerous & has contributed to an American genocide. Seems like the real ban shouldn’t be guns but the members of this death cult. — FUSE MOVEMENT (@fuse_movement) March 10, 2020

Remember when abortion was one of those things people dealt with behind closed doors because it was nobody's business and wasn't celebrated and politicised? Yeah, better times. — Dave of the Cybermen (@DaveTrayus) March 10, 2020

Wait. There’s actually a “day” for this?? Good grief. Jesus come quickly! — santhony5 (@santhony5) March 10, 2020

Where is that asteroid? Wich galaxy is passing by? — Penelope Polanco (@penelopep12) March 10, 2020

This is satire right? — Ana 💕💕 (@anapanda44) March 10, 2020

Women can control their OWN destinies BEFORE they get pregnant. After they are pregnant they control the destinies of MORE THAN just themselves. This is the big TRUTH pro-abortion-as-birth-control "advocates" simply deny exists. — Buffalorand (@Buffalorand) March 10, 2020

Birth control. Ever hear of it? Better than killing babies. — RedGold (@RedGoldGirls) March 10, 2020

My destiny post-abortion:

Endometriosis

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

Omentumyitis(sp)

Ovarian cysts

Guilt

Depression Resulting in:

Loss of 1 tube

Inability to conceive

Hysterectomy at age 28 I could've chosen to "control my body" BEFORE I killed my baby.#nothingtocelebrate — Heather O'Brien (@HOBrien_Author) March 10, 2020

And RIP to all the wonderful little babies your murdered. — Lady Liza (@clarityx) March 10, 2020

Remember, nobody celebrates abortion, but they do celebrate abortion providers.

