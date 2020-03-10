2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who really needs some wins in Tuesday’s primary elections, has reportedly canceled his rally in Cleveland over coronavirus fears.

NEW: Bernie cancels tonight’s rally in Cleveland out of coronavirus concerns. — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 10, 2020

His campaign says that all future events will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

This is actually surprising to hear, considering the media have kept asking President Trump again and again if he’s going to continue to hold rallies in the face of the coronavirus.

Are people suggesting Sanders doesn’t want to be at a huge rally while the election results come pouring in?

Nah I think it’s more out of having to give a concession speech. — ⚾️DC 🥑 CA 🌞 (@dckuta) March 10, 2020

Bernie cancels tonight’s rally in Cleveland out of delegate concerns. FTFY. — Geeze Louise (@math_pitt) March 10, 2020

You won’t get more votes Sanders for this. — Caroline Chrisom (@CarolineChrisom) March 10, 2020

The poll projects Biden securing victories in Michigan, with a 57.5 percent, Missouri with 58.7 percent, Mississippi with 71.7 percent, Idaho with 49.5 percent and North Dakota with 51.6 percent. The poll shows Sanders winning one state, with Washington at 49.1 percent. — Derek Why (@derek_why) March 10, 2020

He knows what's coming. Can't have a rally when you're getting clobbered UNLESS you plan on making it a concession. — Eric Butler (@EricButler85233) March 10, 2020

well that's the stated reason at least — theLastRepub (@eisenhower58) March 10, 2020

Right — Lisa Rexrode (@LisaRexrode11) March 10, 2020

Come on now, he’s just being responsible.

Respect — kev 🐝 (@fakeKevinDJ) March 10, 2020

I think that’s smart & responsible. — Auntie (@auntie4763) March 10, 2020

Good on him. Patriot and leader! And I say that as a non-Bro. — Felina (@FelinaBlanc) March 10, 2020

I've been surprised that these rallies were still happening. Keep healthy, people! — Jane McLaughlin (@AskjaneMcL) March 10, 2020

I applaud this move. Others should follow suit. — pravalgi (@pravalgi) March 10, 2020

Leadership. The right thing to do. — Dayle Munn (@munn_dayle) March 10, 2020

So … where will Sanders be Tuesday night when the election results start coming in?

Update:

Joe Biden’s deputy campaign manager is putting out the word that Joe Biden’s rally is canceled too:

In accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution, our rally in Cleveland, Ohio tonight is cancelled. We will continue to consult with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements about future events 1/ — Kate Bedingfield (@KBeds) March 10, 2020

In the coming days. Vice President Biden thanks all of his supporters who wanted to be with us in Cleveland this. Additional details on where Vice President Biden will address the press tonight are forthcoming. 2/2 — Kate Bedingfield (@KBeds) March 10, 2020

The right call — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 10, 2020

Good call. He's put his foot in his mouth enough for the day. — Jonesy (@JonesyBOS) March 10, 2020

