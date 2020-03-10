2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who really needs some wins in Tuesday’s primary elections, has reportedly canceled his rally in Cleveland over coronavirus fears.

His campaign says that all future events will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

This is actually surprising to hear, considering the media have kept asking President Trump again and again if he’s going to continue to hold rallies in the face of the coronavirus.

Are people suggesting Sanders doesn’t want to be at a huge rally while the election results come pouring in?

Come on now, he’s just being responsible.

So … where will Sanders be Tuesday night when the election results start coming in?

* * *

Update:

Joe Biden’s deputy campaign manager is putting out the word that Joe Biden’s rally is canceled too:

