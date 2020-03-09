As Twitchy reported Friday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler declared a local disaster because of coronavirus fears and canceled the South by Southwest festival, also known as SXSW. The previous year, the festival had brought in more than $350 million of revenue to the local economy.

To make up for that loss, the mayor shot a video encouraging people to get out and mingle and patronize those bars and restaurants that were counting on visitors from SXSW to give them an economic boost. But isn’t it counterproductive to declare a local disaster and then encourage people to leave their homes and hit the town?

