Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was a guest on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and gave a pretty good summation of the census: what it is, how often it’s done, and why it’s important; for example, the count determines how many representatives a community gets in the House. We were actually with her on most of what she said, except for her claim that every single person, “no matter your documentation status,” is to be counted.

Of course, liberal groups freaked out and went to court when President Trump announced there was going to be a citizenship question on the 2020 census, and last summer, the Department of Justice announced that the 2020 census would be headed to the printing press without it.

We’d be happy either way: count only American citizens, or count everyone but add the citizenship question so that we know how many illegals are living in the United States. But just counting every person regardless of citizenship means that people with no right to vote will help decide the apportionment of representatives that are sent to Congress. So in a way, she made a great case of why every person shouldn’t be counted.

.@AOC: "Every single person, no matter your documentation status, no matter your housing status, income, etc., is to be counted." pic.twitter.com/PVZ3PbdxOg — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 7, 2020

Yes, just not as Americans. — Christopher Toner (@rowancelt) March 7, 2020

Ok, if that's what you wamt, then everyone should have to disclose whether they are a citizen of not so we know how many non citizens are here also. — tucker jones (@tuckerj05558579) March 7, 2020

We should have a Citizenship question. That should be a no-brainer.. — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 7, 2020

Even no-brainer questions befuddle AOC.

Indeed. I can see using a total count for funding, but Congress should not be apportioned based on non-citizen residency. — ookiee (@ookiee) March 7, 2020

If Illegal Immigrants are breaking our laws by being here, why are we rewarding them by allowing their presence to shape the legislative body that creates our laws? — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 7, 2020

Good question.

Their plan is wide open. We would be foolish to ignore what is transpiring. — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) March 7, 2020

It is all about votes and congressional seats. — D_B (@dbkfd) March 7, 2020

Why the left is for open borders — Roy Batty: Gestaltic Realist (@BeersInRain) March 7, 2020

The fact that the # of Representatives an area receives is proof positive why the citizenship question is important. Non citizens should not count toward representatives. — jcon95b (@jcon95b) March 7, 2020

Non-citizens are not entitled to representation in the Congress. Moron. — Nywening (@nywening) March 7, 2020

Incorrect. You don’t get represented if you are illegal. — Bruce Maxwell Dogfaced Pony Soldier (@imbrucemaxwell) March 7, 2020

More than that, she’s wanting everyone to be counted so that she doesn’t lose her seat. It’s not about how many teachers our schools get. It’s about how many Congresspersons we/they get. — El Flaco (@isforgiven2) March 7, 2020

She doesn’t want her district erased. — Prayers4USA (@1Justhinkin) March 7, 2020

Wrong..it's a citizen count — Jensenbratonclarke (@Hazardpaynation) March 7, 2020

Nope, census is to count citizens of the US not citizens of other countries… — John Hunter (@ski_phaster61) March 7, 2020

Uh. No. The purpose of the American census is to count Americans. Is this hard? — Donald Parker (@DonaldP34129855) March 7, 2020

It’s not an international census. — Mark Stull🇺🇸 (@markstullkc) March 7, 2020

Then I want to be counted in every European and Canadian election so I can get rid of those leftists. — Snarky Snarkopolous (@snarkopolous) March 7, 2020

So theoretically, she wants all visitors in airports counted too. — justmyhumble (@usebigears) March 7, 2020

Uh no. Not if it counts towards subsidies from the tax coffers. — Barbara Srellyk (@GummitCheez) March 7, 2020

Hurry up and invade now so we can use illegal aliens to dictate US Taxpayer Spending! — Christoph (@N0QUART3R) March 7, 2020

So, people not paying taxes should be counted to determine where tax dollars are allocated? F'ng math this week. — Bill Yanko (@BillYanko) March 7, 2020

America is a sovereign nation @AOC – and we have the right to know who is here as a citizen and who is here as a guest, including those who weren't invited and snuck in the back door. — PetsareNOTdisposable⭐⭐⭐ (@LrElias3) March 7, 2020

How many illegals will just toss the census form into the trash, though, because they don’t want to appear on the government’s radar?

