As Twitchy told you Friday, GOP Rep. Ken Buck’s “come and take it” message to Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke regarding the AR-15 displayed on a wall in his office caused many a liberal head to explode, and Rep. Haley Stevens, apparently unaware just how many guns there are guarding the Capitol Building, said she expressed her concerns to the Sergeant at Arms because she feels unsafe with Buck’s AR-15 in her place of work.

To be fair, Buck didn’t tag O’Rourke in his tweet, so we won’t complain that O’Rourke didn’t tag him in his response, referring to him only as “this guy.” O’Rourke said Buck made the case for a “mandatory buyback” program better than he ever could. We could just laugh it off if Biden hadn’t suggested in Dallas that O’Rourke is “gonna be the one who leads this effort” to “take care of the gun problem” with him. Of course, Biden would have to be elected first.

Except the AR-15 isn’t an assault weapon, it isn’t a weapon of war, there’s no such thing as a “buyback” if it’s mandatory (that’s confiscation), and what the hell does O’Rourke mean when he says guns “have no place … in our public discourse”? Sounds like O’Rourke wants to clamp down on the First Amendment as well as the Second.

So imagine Joe Biden wins in November, appoints Beto O’Rourke his gun control czar, and somehow he implements that mandatory buyback … is he sending armed law enforcement door-to-door or not?

