CBS News’ Catherine Herridge is pointing her followers to a new report by the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Justice that points to a number of flaws in the way the FBI has handled threats from homegrown violent extremists, or HVEs. “Since September 11, 2001, HVEs have carried out over 20 attacks in the United States, some of which occurred after the FBI closed a counterterrorism investigation or assessment on the individual,” the report reads.

BREAKING: IG report finds HVEs (Homegrown Violent Extremists) carried out 20+ attacks (since 9/11) in US, “some of which occurred after the FBI closed a counterterrorism investigation..FBI has not taken sufficient action to address weaknesses” @CBSNews https://t.co/0zNzEHTZSm — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) March 4, 2020

DEVELOPING: New IG report “…we found at least six attacks committed in the United States by individuals who the FBI had previously assessed or investigated…” including 2009 Fort Hood, 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, 2016 Pulse Nightclub READ: https://t.co/0zNzEHTZSm @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/msBeTbZxEp — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) March 4, 2020

For example, the report reads that the FBI opened a counterterrorism lead on Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan in January 2009 and closed it in mid-June. He then killed 13 people that November.

Top of page 9 of the report if you cannot read the screenie. Great, big failures that cost Americans their lives. — Ernest Cvetkovic (@CvetkovicErnest) March 4, 2020

Another way of saying the assessments were wrong is to say that the judgement of the FBI was wrong. We don't need an agency filled with poor judgement.

I was told in 2016 by a regional FBI director that MANY field agents with rock solid cases were instructed by Obama AG to “stand down” just as they were on the verge of making arrests. This was a pattern that left these agents bewildered and demoralized. Most voted for Trump. — Mary Grace™ 🇺🇸*American* (@MaryGraceMedia) March 4, 2020

Esteban Santiago is one of the six individuals. "Esteban Santiago was being treated in Alaska after complaining of hearing voices and had recently claimed to the FBI that the CIA was forcing him to watch ISIS videos, federal officials said." The more you know…#MAGA2020 — Silver Oliver (@SilverOliverize) March 4, 2020

Esteban Santiago was responsible for the Fort Lauderdale airport attack in Jan. 2017.

