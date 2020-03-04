It was last October when journalist Yashar Ali got into an online Twitter fight with California Assemblywoman Lorena S. Gonzales, who was sponsoring AB5, a bill that pretty much promised to destroy freelancers’ livelihoods. The idea was to force employers to bring on gig economy workers (Uber, Lyft, etc.) and freelancers as full-time employees, but instead, freelance writers were capped at 35 articles a year, effectively killing off their source of income.

Gonzales has received a ton of opposition to her bill, which went into effect Jan. 1, but it looks like she’s getting ready to mute a lot of people on Twitter.

I’ve made a decision. If you tweet anything at me racist, sexist, xenophobic or you are a clear MAGA bot, I’m going to mute you. If you have a legit question, DM me or call my office. If not, scream into the dumpster fire that is twitter, but know, I’m not listening. ✌🏽 — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) March 4, 2020

In short: “I’m [still] not listening.”

You passed a bad law that is hurting real people. Many of them vote for Democrats. Maybe, they should reconsider. — Marcus T. Cicero (@cedantarmatog1) March 4, 2020

@LorenaAD80 You were never listening. Is that why you’re not using your official govt account to answer the people? — KJ (@thekelliejane) March 4, 2020

Sounds like what you’d expect from a California liberal. Explains a lot about the situation there. — Dan Haught (@D_Haught) March 4, 2020

So what else is new? You never listened or you would have fixed #AB5 before passing it or you would #RepealAB5 while you fix your mistakes. But never fear, while you aren’t listening the rest of the country is. https://t.co/oVGtovAeNf — Lisa Rothstein – Brand Storyteller, Cartoonist (@davincidiva) March 4, 2020

Maybe if you use your professional account to deal with these things instead of your personal account or if you showed some empathy for the thousands of people left w/o jobs due to #ab5 that would be great. pic.twitter.com/fwxv7cVaO6 — Gloria M. Rivera (@BlueUrpi) March 4, 2020

She might be worse than @GavinNewsom. — SoCalbreakfastburrito🇺🇸 (@SoCalbreakfast1) March 4, 2020

You didn't understand the 1st Amendment when you wrote #AB5, so why would you get it now? Look into the term "limited public forum." You're not winning on Twitter by silencing critics. You're an elected official inviting lawsuits. #FightForFreelancers https://t.co/lnQy0rt9GC — Kim Kavin (@thekimkavin) March 4, 2020

this is why she tweets from her personal account so be sure to always tag @LorenaAD80 when you respond. — Repeal #AB5; No #PROact (@RealKiraDavis) March 4, 2020

btw @LorenaAD80 I'm def not a bot…you can confirm with KABC radio and I'll be back on there again to keep blowing up your spot, girl. Still praying for you though. — Repeal #AB5; No #PROact (@RealKiraDavis) March 4, 2020

There is not one bot here. You are getting paranoid. Tell me who you think is a bot and I will verify them. — DINO MANELLI (@DinoManelli) March 4, 2020

there is no verification possible for her kind of paranoia — James Crocker (@longlivefr33dom) March 4, 2020

Several people tried to chat with politely, like myself. You need to understand that so many are suffering everyday as a side effect of your bill. They get upset. You also got upset on twitter and in person, as we’ve seen before too. — Fabio Silva (@fabinsinger) March 4, 2020

How professional of you. — Max (@Sports_fan20) March 4, 2020

📍Sent from the corner of Brave Ave. and Stunning Blvd. — Son of Sheev (@war_there) March 4, 2020

I ONLY PREFER MY ECHO CHAMBER — ClayMore (@frontfacesenemy) March 4, 2020

It doesn’t matter if you’re not listening. It’s the people who might be tempted to work with you that I want to see. You’re bad news. — Jazz People Hate AB5 (@SacBirdie) March 4, 2020

Perhaps it is time to acknowledge, the only people here, happen to be real people looking for solutions. We are law abiding citizens that, do not want to break laws. #AB5 is broken. We need SOLUTIONS so that we can work again,

Tantrums don't feed our children or our bills. — Billy Ham AB5 is ABUSE of Workers! Results confirm (@BillyHa78344529) March 4, 2020

You can listen here, or listen to the protests outside your offices, see the billboards, articles, and memes, and lawsuits that are NOT going to stop. Average citizens are trying to save their livelihoods. #DemocratsAgainstAB5 — Robert Seutter (@RobertSeutter) March 4, 2020

Imagine that – a "representative" who only wants to hear from those in her bubble. — MJ's Lair (@mjrod) March 4, 2020

Well you only listen to union bosses anyway so… no big change here? — jj (@jill91410672) March 4, 2020

In other words, she is telling you some cover reasons why she will continue to ignore constituents. — Alan Paul (@AmerLastStand) March 4, 2020

Actively tell constituents you don't care what they have to say. No way that will backfire. — Test Pattern (@rjnoize87) March 4, 2020

Stop ruining people's lives. — neontaster (@neontaster) March 4, 2020

lalala she can’t hear you — GiantMeteor2020 🧐🤔🤨 (@eurekaskastle) March 4, 2020

It's been clear for some time you only listen to your minders, so no real loss here. — Marty Hazen (@MRayHazen) March 4, 2020

Do you really believe you have improved the lives of Californians with AB5?

Why would taking freedom of choice and opportunities for a flexible schedule be a good thing? — Seamus Trouble Maker (@SeamusPotStir) March 4, 2020

This seems like a pretty adult take. pic.twitter.com/6t8sxclHTz — Sheepdog Covfefe (@navymig) March 4, 2020

… she says on "the dumpster fire that is Twitter." pic.twitter.com/n6jGB7g1Tz — stephenf (@emncaity) March 4, 2020

Apparently you believe that it is only your and your husband's privilege to call all those fighting against your destructive, unconstitutional #AB5 "bot", "right-wing", "trump-supporter", "labor broker", etc. with impunity. That is not how democracy works. #RepealAB5 @LorenaAD80 — Ildiko Santana (@Ildiko_Santana) March 4, 2020

She's lying thorough her teeth to herself and everyone else, none of us are Russian bots. That slur is dead — Punished J. Peterman (@CanisAzureus) March 4, 2020

Whats a MAGA bot? Seems important to clearly define something you refuse to listen to about a policy that hurt people financially enough that they lost their livelihood — Petey Pow Pow (@Brandontheblade) March 4, 2020

Let me guess, anyone who disagrees with you is clearly racist, sexist, xenophobic, or a clear MAGA bot. — Shark Advisory (@SharkAdvisory) March 4, 2020

Just another progressive who can't stand to see the proof that she's consistently wrong. — Neal Hyde (@neal5x5000) March 4, 2020

She’ll never admit that AB5 was a bad idea, and if you disagree, it’s probably because you’re racist or sexist.

Related: