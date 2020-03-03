As Twitchy reported, James Comey joined John Brennan and Susan Rice in endorsing Joe Biden for president (thought the Biden campaign sent Comey’s endorsement back to him unopened). Add to that crew former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, also known as Rice’s buddy in unmasking Americans during the Obama administration.

I have been drawn to the vision & electricity of @ewarren and the policy record of @MikeBloomberg on guns/climate. But I voted today for @JoeBiden. Here’s why: — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) March 3, 2020

Team Biden now includes Samantha Power and Susan Rice as well as James Comey and John Brennan. Hoo boy. — Jim Antle (@jimantle) March 3, 2020

So the @JoeBiden campaign is basically the Deep State. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) March 3, 2020

They want their old jobs back! — 20🇺🇸Laura🇺🇸20 (@flasunshine929) March 3, 2020

Swamp sticking by the swamp…..😖 — N5418 (@Dee54181) March 4, 2020

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. — Primetime Purity (@PrimetimePurity) March 3, 2020

Circling their wagons like they know somethings coming. — Diane (@boontondi) March 3, 2020

So, pretty much Team Obama redux. — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) March 3, 2020

They're putting the band back together to end the investigations before it's too late. — Schmuck Chumer (@rlf_ss24) March 4, 2020

Family reunion — CRB (@Winnie5060) March 3, 2020

The usual suspects. — Mike Haire (@MikeHaire7) March 3, 2020

You may remember them from such hits as "The Destruction of Libya" and "Yemen? Where's that?" — William Earl Burns (@williameburns13) March 3, 2020

Now we know why they tried to impeach POTUS. He was investigating their boy — Normskidemus (@Normandonalds11) March 3, 2020

Clear that Weekend at Joe's would be a full criminal deep state restoration.

Fight of our life, just to maintain status quo. — Shadow 🍌 (@jonygitar) March 4, 2020

That's because it's perfectly obvious Joe Biden can be manipulated very easily and effectively there's nobody home — Chris Agincourt (@Chris_Again_9) March 4, 2020

Make the Deep State deep again. — Dave Kleikamp (@ShaggyKC) March 4, 2020

He’s got the spy ring together for sure — Billy Wyatt 🇺🇸 (@ConservaDude1) March 4, 2020

The campaign is a clown-car of shitheads and reactionaries. — RFK for Bernie (@YoungerKennedy) March 3, 2020

Is everyone involved in spying on the Trump campaign going to endorse Joe Biden? And what does that say about how much malarkey Joe was involved in? https://t.co/jYKSEzgmF7 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) March 3, 2020

Quid Pro Joe 30330 was in it up to his bloody eyeballs, and more. — TheLegalBrain (@TheLegalBrain1) March 3, 2020

Translation: Joe was our number two man on the spying… — Tracy LaMiere (@LamiereT) March 3, 2020

Exactly. The Deep State needs a doofus to keep the guard to ensure that the secrets of corruption during the 0bama administration remain uninvestigated and unprosecuted. — Cheryl Bowman (@astroterf) March 3, 2020

Maybe Biden just enjoys unmasking US citizens. — John Ambrey (@AmbreyJohn) March 3, 2020

Translation: We can control Joe. — WestCoastConservative 🇺🇸 (@WC_Conservative) March 3, 2020

That they can prop him up, while they run wild behind the scenes. Mueller 2.0 — Uncle Willie (@UncleWillie631) March 3, 2020

They need a Weekend at Bernie's candidate in Biden – where they can completely control everything in Biden's admin…and stop all investigations of nefarious actors like Power – who abused her power by unmasking 100s of Americans-many after Trump won. — Rachel E (@REPsmile) March 4, 2020

9 out of 10 Coup Plotters agree….Creepy Joe. — ♦️LUCKY⚡STRIKE♦️ (@SpaceForce100) March 3, 2020

It’s like the rats jumping back onto the titanic 😂 — Doug Jones (@DoUgJoNeZ1) March 3, 2020

Biden’s having a good Super Tuesday, at least in the South, so maybe his good friends will find themselves back in the administration (except Comey — not even this crew wants Comey around).

