As Twitchy reported, James Comey joined John Brennan and Susan Rice in endorsing Joe Biden for president (thought the Biden campaign sent Comey’s endorsement back to him unopened). Add to that crew former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, also known as Rice’s buddy in unmasking Americans during the Obama administration.

Biden’s having a good Super Tuesday, at least in the South, so maybe his good friends will find themselves back in the administration (except Comey — not even this crew wants Comey around).

