As Twitchy reported, the Washington Post has already run an opinion piece on how the coronavirus makes the case for Medicare for All, and the Post is not alone in that thinking.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she’s glad to see Republicans coming around to socialized medicine with the threat of the coronavirus spreading in the United States. Actually, it’s one Republican — Rep. Ted Yoho — and his endorsement of socilized medicine was advocating for free coronavirus testing and treatment for the uninsured.

“Totally stunning.”

“This applies to pandemics and it should apply to any condition or care you need,” she concludes.

Trending

Does AOC even see the leap there from government-paid coronavirus testing to socialized medicine? It’s a rather large one.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezcoronavirusObamaCarerepublicansSocialized MedicineTed Yohotesting