In case anyone forgot, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders competed for the Democratic nomination in 2016, so it’s not surprising she’s not his biggest fan. She’s already told the Hollywood Reporter that “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done.” She wasn’t wrong, with the exception of the Bernie Bros, but it’s true that he’s gotten nothing done except for renaming a post office or two.
Somehow CNN thinks it’s news, then, that Clinton, who was chums with Joe Biden in the Obama administration, doesn’t think Sanders would be the Democrats’ strongest nominee.
Hillary Clinton says Bernie Sanders would not be the strongest nominee https://t.co/OP2Qwrujr4 pic.twitter.com/thNIBAPf5r
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 3, 2020
Clinton has said she’d support Sanders if he were the nominee, and she should; he campaigned for her after finally dropping out, though Clinton fans are still sore he didn’t drop out sooner like he was supposed to.
She’s never going to stop is she?
— pro-tip: this website is voluntary to be on (@DonnaMgraduates) March 3, 2020
Nope.
That's hilarious. She thought *she* was the strongest nominee.
— Troy Rudd (@troyrudd) March 3, 2020
She said the same thing in 2016
— Black Progressive 🔥 (@Blackleftist22) March 3, 2020
Hillary Clinton said many… not exactly real things. pic.twitter.com/juGnKDP9iw
— Karl Marx 2.0 ☭ (@Karlmarxhd) March 3, 2020
Says the candidate that lost to the most unpopular candidate ever…
— Jesus Christ (@shitjesusthinks) March 3, 2020
Yeah, we should definitely take advice from a person who lost to a game show host.
— Chris (@careal89) March 4, 2020
Hillary Clinton definitely knows how to win presidential elections. 🙄
— G Burns (@GMFBurns) March 3, 2020
She would know.
— Brian Cairns (@briantcairns) March 3, 2020
Says the woman who blew a billion dollars LOSING to TRUMP.
— Cheryl, #BernieSuperTuesday🌹 (@cclaypoole) March 3, 2020
“Candidate who lost to trump in 2016 thinks she knows who will beat him in ‘20”
— Dem Socialism Makes America Great (@drpot89) March 3, 2020
Hillary is literally the anti-expert on this.
— Thought Criminal, Not Even A Democrat (@thunder0291) March 3, 2020
@HillaryClinton lost to @realDonaldTrump so her opinion is irrelevant
— Pearl (@NettiePearl01) March 3, 2020
— Dante Oscar 🌹✨ 💫 (@DantaOscar) March 3, 2020
She has to know that this only helps Bernie, right?
— Sylan Dures (@deifgd) March 3, 2020
Hillary's a Bernie Bro!
— Big Poor (@Bagodictionary) March 3, 2020
Historic multiple time loser offers unsolicited opinion on the most popular politician in America
— Bernie supports YOU (@salsaeed78) March 3, 2020
She thought she was the strongest nominee and Trump would be effortless to beat so I’m gonna take this with a grain of salt
— The Guillotine Shouter (@guillotineshout) March 3, 2020
Loser says what?
— David V. Johnson (@contrarianp) March 3, 2020
He's stronger than she was. But that like saying he is the best of the cheapest hookers.
— Lynn Mize (@LynnMize3) March 3, 2020
I wonder if there’s any reason to doubt her expertise on this topic.
— Moderate deBoerist 420 (@Rationalist69) March 3, 2020
Didn’t those leaked Podesta emails say her campaign was hoping Donald Trump would be the Republican nominee because he’d be the easiest to beat?
If only she were there in 2016 to bestow her apparent wisdom upon the Democratic candidate at that time… pic.twitter.com/axC5BvjWwf
— My So-Called Democracy (@Squad_Bro_) March 3, 2020
— Independents for Bernie (@Drew12807030) March 3, 2020
Take your finger off the scale, vile woman
— Nathaniel Festinger (@natefestinger) March 3, 2020
The amount of irony and lack of self awareness here is astonishing. Bravo
— Leinhart (@Leinhartcleric) March 3, 2020
Go away forever, Shillary. pic.twitter.com/rNwTI1cZpC
— Tēcuani 🐆☭🌹 (@MexicaProletari) March 3, 2020
To be fair, there are quite a few Hillary holdouts hoping Biden names her his vice president and then promptly dies in office. At least that way she could “win.”
