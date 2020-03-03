Decision Desk HQ is calling Minnesota, a state that went for Bernie Sanders in 2016, for Joe Biden, who didn’t even have a staff there and didn’t campaign there.

Decision Desk HQ projects @JoeBiden Wins The Minnesota Democratic Presidential Primary pic.twitter.com/nB6WfJfdXW — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) March 4, 2020

Joe Biden is mopping the floor in states that he never visited, where he opened zero field offices, and where he spent next to nothing on TV. — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 4, 2020

ABC: Joe Biden is on pace to win Minnesota despite **no staff on the ground** while Sanders had staff and several events while Bloomberg spend $13 million on ads in the state. — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) March 4, 2020

We’d all thought that “righteous man” Sanders had Minnesota in the bag after Rep. Ilhan Omar jumped on board and campaigned with him across the state.

Bernie paraded Ilhan Omar around the state and Biden didn't even look at it. If Biden wins Minnesota this is going to be especially sweet. https://t.co/eTdU9JVmAF — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 4, 2020

Damn, Ilham Omar couldn’t lock it down for Bernie in Minnesota. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 4, 2020

Evidently she's not all that! — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) March 4, 2020

Ilhan Omar is an electoral loser. She’s scandal-plagued and a headache for her constituents. @realDonaldTrump will take Minnesota, and @Dalia4Congress will oust Omar. https://t.co/n8gCqP07Gg — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) March 4, 2020

Seems he failed to realize how much Ilhan is disliked outside her district — |/||/| (@Ortho_science3) March 4, 2020

Omar is not someone to be proud of. — Take me home, Cliff (@Tietjen41) March 4, 2020

maybe Minnesota decided they don’t like anti-Semites — Noble Ape (@ape_noble) March 4, 2020

It’s because people REALLY don’t like her. — Cali Girl Conservative (@Harleygalll) March 4, 2020

She sealed the deal for Biden. She's a terrible person and Minnesotans are embarrassed….finally.. — SonofGary 🇺🇸 (@GarySonsof) March 4, 2020

Hopefully, it’s a sign of things to come and she will be booted out of her seat! — msdeplorable2🇺🇸 (@msdeplorable2) March 4, 2020

Pretty sure that entire Omar rally hurt Bernie's chances across the board. The visual alone was offputting. — Will Munny (@RealWillMunny) March 4, 2020

I wonder who she'll blame for this. White supremacy? 🤣🤣🤣 — Moon Man (@Iceman_killer81) March 4, 2020

She was blaming the media for their lies about Sanders; no outrage yet from Brian Stelter.

When the state that elected Jesse Ventura and Al Franken reject Bernie Sanders, that should tell you something. — Stosh126 (@stosh126) March 4, 2020

That's awesome! Great sign from God! — Ronald Johnson 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RonaldJ60663545) March 4, 2020

Some people did something — 🇺🇸ColdBay (@coldbay3) March 4, 2020

shocking, she's terrible — Bobby Silver (@BobbySilver_) March 4, 2020

There’s a distinct lack of commies, even there — Max Liberty (@Dave__Stahl) March 4, 2020

Foreshadowing that hopefully they’re sick of her — Rosa (@rebellions) March 4, 2020

She’s gonna lose her seat… — Rich Shetina (@richshetina) March 4, 2020

Shocker? — Heather Dukes (@ItsHeatherDukes) March 4, 2020

Don'r forget the enormous efforts of Omar's mentor @keithellison pic.twitter.com/aRv8QkNlXs — Jim Dougherty (@JimHealthpub) March 4, 2020

Speaking of the squad, it looks like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsements aren’t a sure thing either. Jessica Cisneros, whom Mother Jones said could be the next AOC, has been defeated.

PROJECTION: In a huge blow to @AOC, moderate Democrat Henry Cuellar has defeated progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros in #TX28. #SuperTuesday — Brent Peabody (@brent_peabody) March 4, 2020

Bye! pic.twitter.com/ExV8n6cJJm — ⚖️Bernie Sanders is a Russian Puppet (@huylerhitomi) March 4, 2020

hopefully that group was just a flash in the pan and the Democrats can move back to sensibility, for the sake of the country — Noble Ape (@ape_noble) March 4, 2020

