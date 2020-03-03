Judging by the results so far, it looks like Elizabeth Warren is angling for a third-place finish in her home state as Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders battle it out, though Biden has pulled ahead as the night goes on.

More bad news for Sanders: Massachusetts is too early to call between Sanders and *Biden.* — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) March 4, 2020

Sounds like even worse news for Warren… — Andrew (@andrew_striedl) March 4, 2020

I admire the fact that Elizabeth Warren won’t drop out of the race. She’s a gambler. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 4, 2020

So Massachusetts is too close to call between Sanders and Biden? Devastating for Warren — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) March 4, 2020

It would take a heart of stone not to laugh if Warren comes in 3rd in Massachusetts — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) March 4, 2020

Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee — Dave Dirty Mongolian Coal (@Aetnerd) March 4, 2020

I’ve never wanted to laugh at someone’s misfortune so much. — Evan (@EvanRVice) March 4, 2020

That heap big problem for Chief Lies-a-lot. — Don_Nocket (@ggordangordan) March 4, 2020

She deserves it honestly. — Ronni Fights the Power (@LovesTheBern) March 4, 2020

Also, and I can't stress this enough, LOL. — Funky Code Medina ✝️ (@spazafraz) March 4, 2020

Good riddance. — Kall (@Kallindril) March 4, 2020

Massachusetts sending smoke signals. — Mike (@mike975) March 4, 2020

She will probably come out and bend the knee to Biden. — Max Robespierre #rejoin 🇪🇺🇮🇹🍷🍩🗽 (@M_Robespierre) March 4, 2020

The Massachusetts Bay Colony has not voted for Wampanoag tribe member aka Elizabeth Warren. — MsZuccarello (@CarmiOnTheVerge) March 4, 2020

She has no shame and will beat a horse to death before she quits. Spazmatic old ninny. — Lisa 🇺🇸 (@yoshiminder) March 4, 2020

The American Samoa loss will leave a sting — GlennAC (@GlennAC14) March 4, 2020

What if Tulsi Gabbard ends up winning more delegates than Elizabeth Warren?

She will be out by Friday 🤣🤣 — CB Smith (@CBSmith45987619) March 4, 2020

She may be the only Dem/Lib that believes what she's selling to the American people — FrankieMac (@FrankieMac17) March 4, 2020

Stay tuned …

* * *

Update:

This is just getting sad:

Warren indicates that she is not dropping out Tuesday night https://t.co/ANJSIpSJhm pic.twitter.com/lnTkCuIkcA — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 4, 2020

Wednesday morning then?

Related: