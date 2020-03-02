On the eve of Super Tuesday, Michael Bloomberg participated in a town hall on Fox News and was asked by an audience member, “If it’s OK to call the president a racist, is it also OK to call you a racist because of stop-and-frisk?”

Bloomberg paid a lot of money to get on a debate stage and apologize over and over for taking stop-and-frisk too far when he was mayor of New York City, but the issue’s not going away. The man behind Everytown for Gun Safety explained that the idea of stop-and-frisk was “to make sure there’s no guns.”

Michael Bloomberg attacks the Second Amendment when asked about Stop and Frisk. "The whole idea is to keep people from carrying guns… You just have to make sure there's no guns." pic.twitter.com/jf42UNoEd3 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 2, 2020

Bloomberg leans very heavily into the defense that he supported Stop and Frisk because he doesn't want anyone to carry guns. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 2, 2020

Bloomberg's entire argument for why he violated the 4th Amendment rights of New Yorkers is so he could more easily violate their 2nd Amendment rights. I guess that's one defense… — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 2, 2020

Bloomberg’s intent was GUN CONTROL. The guy who founded Moms Demand and Everytown used stop and frisk for gun control. He’s still trying to defend it while also trying to distance himself. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 2, 2020

“The whole idea is to keep people from carrying guns,” Bloomberg says of his stop and frisk gun control tactic. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 2, 2020

It’s the right to keep AND bear. In Bloomberg’s New York, that right was limited to the powerful and the political, and those who could afford to bribe the Licensing Bureau. https://t.co/NT7xL3KZDk — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) March 3, 2020

We know that Bloomberg wants guns out of everyone’s hands, but he thought stop-and-frisk was the way to do it?

I think I heard Bloomberg apologize for stop and frisk three or four times for one question. After he explained what stop and frisk is I'm not sure what he actually had the police doing… pic.twitter.com/YcnSV2kVxs — Alexander Muse (@amuse) March 2, 2020

He gets moist at the thought of disarming the peon, common folk with whom he has to share oxygen. — S.H.M. (@Shanti__Ananda) March 2, 2020

Of course, his security still carried guns. Because he’s better than the average citizen. — Heart Throb Rob (@RobertoConQueso) March 2, 2020

A candidate who threatens the #2A Second Amendment is a deal killer. Period! I don't even want to hear the rest of his platform because it just doesn't matter. — Buck Turgidson (@BuckTurgidson8) March 3, 2020

another damn yankee trying to tell us how to do things. — Ronny Yawn (@ronnyyawn53) March 3, 2020

That’ll be a winner in the South on the eve of Super Tuesday — Ian MacNeal 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Ian_MacNeal) March 3, 2020

Is he planning on stopping and frisking the entire population of Florida? — Alex (@Alexrealtorpbc) March 3, 2020

This jerk is a perfect example of why our Founding Fathers created the 2nd Amendment in the first place. To protect our Freedom from tyrants like him.@RealJamesWoods @realDonaldTrump — Randy Arrington, PhD (@KeroseneCowboy) March 3, 2020

Rights don't mean much to you, eh? — Due# (@JDue51) March 3, 2020

So, his response was that in order to destroy the Second Amendment, he'll gladly destroy your other rights? Bold position. — Stevie Kuehl (@TheKuehlist) March 3, 2020

Great job #authoritarianMike destroy the 2nd and 4th amendments, for the possibility of safety. #facepalm — Daniel MOORE (@DanielM06197987) March 3, 2020

And he’s “moderate” compared to Bernie. Super scary how Democrats want to shred our Constitution. #2A — Deplorable Ginger 🇺🇸 (@GingerPolitical) March 3, 2020

He's just lying and saying whatever he wants. Nice challenges by Brett and Martha… Fox is owned by Disney now so… Mini Mike, aka No Boxes, will just blubber lies this whole time. Unchecked. — TheBigJD🇺🇲🗽 (@ItsTheBigJD) March 2, 2020

He needs to go away. He looks so uncomfortable in every venue I've seen him in. He has no charisma. — Tamorah Smith (@TamorahT) March 3, 2020

I loved that someone called out Bloomberg’s hypocrisy on armed security. He has zero idea about already established law. It’s absolutely insipid to claim that recognition of said laws means you support selling guns to prohibited possessors (already illegal, thus terms). — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 3, 2020

