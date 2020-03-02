President Trump and Joe Biden are both holding rallies Monday night, and 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is holding a town hall on Fox News. This might have turned a number of Fox News regulars to tune out, but if you’re one of them, you’ll want to watch this moment as a citizen calls out Bloomberg for having armed security who likely carry the same types of firearms that Bloomberg would ban if he had the chance.

Bloomberg did explain, though, that 1) he pays for the armed security himself and 2) he’s rich and famous and gets lots of threats, unlike you and your family.

Exactly … just check out the websites of Everytown for Gun Safety or Moms Demand Action.

