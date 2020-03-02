As Twitchy reported, Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race Sunday, and Amy Klobuchar suspended her campaign today, and Bernie Sanders was smart enough to make a grab for her supporters as quickly as possible, even though she says she’s endorsing Joe Biden.

Michael Bloomberg apparently sees just more corpses under his feet as he ascends to the presidency. He says he’s spoken with both Buttigieg and Klobuchar and wished them the best … but he’s in it to win it. We guess he really sees this as a three-man race with him in the lead.

Trending

Now that you mention it, he really is.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy Klobucharin it to win itMichael BloombergPete Buttigiegsorry